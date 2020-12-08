Better Security, Privacy and Performance: Fortress.AI Launches New Device to Revolutionize Home and Small Business Cybersecurity

Los Angeles startup aims to provide a zero-maintenance AI-based firewall platform that protects remote workers and learners while improving with new features and experiences over time

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Fortress.AI is ready to revolutionize cybersecurity for homes and small businesses worldwide with a small, easy-to-use device that plugs in between a modem and a router. This one-of-a-kind firewall allows anyone to harness the power of artificial intelligence to enhance their virtual privacy and security while improving network performance. The FortressOne will be available for preorder through an Indiegogo campaign beginning Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

From its features to design, Fortress stands out from the current digital landscape, where everyone tries to collect as much data as they can about users. Then these companies sell the data for a profit. On the other hand, FortressOne is vigilant about keeping a user's data private -- never selling it.

The device protects user privacy by blocking ads and trackers. It also provides security as it encrypts and protects network traffic and intelligently monitors incoming traffic for malware while keeping that traffic moving efficiently. Most importantly, the system uses machine learning to process all data on the device, meaning that users' data never comes to Fortress.AI's servers.

"Our mission is to bring an end to that creepy feeling that you are not alone on your own network. That feeling that someone is always watching or listening in on what you are doing. I founded Fortress because I was tired of feeling scared as I used the Internet. Was I on a government list for that Google search? Did I just accidentally download a virus? Did my phone overhear my conversation? This is the pillar of our work, making people feel safe online again," said Brandon Veiseh, CEO and Founder of Fortress.ai. "We are in this for the long haul, and we are here to make a difference."

FortressOne was born out of necessity during a year fraught with catastrophic events. The pandemic saw a rise in privacy and security issues in addition to the public health crisis. There was a rise in surveillance and data monitoring during efforts to manage the spread of disease. Workers were forced to leave offices en masse, often leaving behind enterprise-grade security systems. Finally, children all over the world switched from in-person school to attending online. Vulnerability on such a large scale created an even greater need for smarter digital security.

FortressOne Beta Zero requires no setup or maintenance, other than (1) plugging it in and (2) downloading and pairing it with the easy-to-use app.

"You shouldn't have to be a tech aficionado to stay private online. We built FortressOne for techies and non-techies alike," said Veiseh. "Fortress is a platform, and we intend to bring our users new experiences and more powerful features as we go, keeping them on the cutting edge, and giving them peace of mind that we have their back."

FortressOne launch features and subscription includes:

Ad and tracker blocking via state-of-the-art machine learning

A tested firewall that ensures network privacy and security

Network performance controller that decreases latency and speeds up network connections

In-app insights: current network speeds, total data used over time, and connected devices

Automatic updates with new features and experiences

FortressOne improves network performance by ensuring each connection has the proper bandwidth allocated to it based on what it contains. A mobile app interfaces with the device so users can view network statistics like total data used and network speed.

The best part is, over time, your Fortress.AI just gets better. FortressOne improves by optimizing processes using ML and by receiving new features and updates over the air.

Fortress.AI is launching this first product exclusively through Indiegogo. The campaign will be live on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at 10 AM PT.

To learn more about the Fortress.AI product and mission, visit www.fortress-ai.com.

FortressOne Beta Zero - Hardware Specs:

2 x gigabit ethernet ports

1 USB C port for power

1 USB 3.0 port for future features

1GB of DDR4 RAM

16GB U10 flash storage

A quad-core ARM processor at 2.0GHz



A dual-core graphics processor on-die used for ML acceleration.

Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1wOinczYm7SZ6g5k97ZtaXy3O5-cha1Gk

About Fortress.AI:

Fortress.AI's mission is to disrupt the lagging consumer cybersecurity industry, as well as the data collection and advertising industries while championing users' fundamental right to privacy and security online. Fortress aims to become the go-to company for products that provide world-class functionality without having to sacrifice privacy.

