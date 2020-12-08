Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2020) - American CuMo Mining Corporation (TSXV: MLY) (OTC Pink: MLYCF) ("CuMoCo" or the "Company") and Idaho CuMo Mining Corporation ("ICMC") are pleased to announce a $1 million 8.75% secured convertible debenture financing (the "Debentures"). The financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Debentures have a five-year term, are secured by the assets of the Company's subsidiary, ICMC, and pay interest at a rate of 8.75% per annum, with interest paid in semi-annual instalments. At the investor's discretion, the interest can be accrued and compounded. The Debentures are convertible into Units of the Company (the "Units") at an initial conversion price of C$0.05 per Unit at any time following four months and one day from the closing date until the first anniversary on the closing date, and thereafter up to the maturity date (as such date may be extended) at a price of C$0.075 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.075 per Warrant Share for a period of five years from the closing date. Any accrued but unpaid interest under the Debentures may also be converted, at the option of the holder, into Units at the Market Price determined at the time the interest becomes payable.

The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirement of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Debentures financing will be used to continue development of the CuMo deposit, including smaller-scale ore sorting analysis, with the goal of reducing the mill size and thus capital cost while producing the same amount of metal as outlined in the recently filed Prelimanary Economic Analysis, starting updated metallugical testing with the goal of adding Tungsten back to the resource base, and determining the final mill recovery circuits; beginning the data gathering process for the recently acquired Bleiberg Project; and for working capital.

In addition, ICMC is investigating the possibility of listing US$10 to US$15 million in secured convertible silver stream debenture notes (the "Notes") that would trade on the Vienna Stock Exchange, a long-standing established exchange. The Notes would bear interest at a rate of 7.5% per annum, payable/accruable semi-annually , and would have a minimum term of 5 years. The Notes would be convertible into the right to purchase silver from the production at the CuMo Project for US$5 per ounce. The funds would be used for drilling and feasibility work and to develop final mineral resources at the CuMo Project and to produce a feasibility study for the Bleiberg Project. More details will be made available once final terms have been determined and a listing application made.

Mr. Shaun M. Dykes, M.Sc. (Eng), P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company, is the designated qualified person for the CuMo and Bleiberg Projects and has prepared the technical information contained in this news release.

