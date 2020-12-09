Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2020) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas M. Alford to its Board of Directors, effective December 8, 2020. Following the appointment of Mr. Alford, the Board will be comprised of six directors, five of whom are independent.

Mr. Alford is currently the President of Well Servicing at Precision Drilling Corp. and brings a distinguished career of 40 years in the western Canadian energy services sector to Trican's Board.

He presently sits on the Board of Wajax Corporation, a publicly traded company that is one of Canada's leading industrial products and services providers. His previous Board roles include directorships at publicly traded oil field companies in western Canada.

Mr. Alford has a wealth of entrepreneurial, financial, and operational knowledge, stemming from his experiences building two significant oil field services companies and several President and CEO appointments. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta.

ABOUT TRICAN

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.

