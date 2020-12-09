Healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness innovator donated funds raised through product sales, MONAT Impact Week and MONAT Global donation

MONAT Gratitude, Inc., the philanthropic movement behind MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), raised $500,000 to provide relief to nonprofit organizations in the United States, Canada and the UK amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds were raised through MONAT Impact Week, MONAT Gear sales and a donation from MONAT Global.

MONAT Gratitude, Inc., the philanthropic movement behind MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), raised $500,000 to provide relief to nonprofit organizations in the United States, Canada and the UK amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our focus was to continue to help those who are being impacted by COVID-19," said Lu Urdaneta, CEO, MONAT Gratitude. "No one could have anticipated what 2020 had in store, but we have adapted and worked to help provide relief to those who have been hit hardest by the pandemic."

Funds raised will benefit the following organizations:

Memorial Health Foundation

Baptist Health Foundation

United Way of Miami-Dade

211 Broward

211 Miami

See the World Education

Feeding America

Feeding South Florida

"With so many in our community suffering right now, this contribution of $500,000 is another way MONAT and its independent Market Partners hope to do our part to help our community," said Stuart MacMillan, president, MONAT Global. "Gratitude is in our DNA, and it's more important than ever for us to help those who need it most."

"We are extremely grateful to MONAT Gratitude for this generous and thoughtful support. These funds will allow us to assist our patients, their families, and members of our community as we all battle COVID 19," said Kevin Janser, senior vice president and chief development officer, Memorial Health Foundation.

"Baptist Health Foundation is immensely grateful for the support of MONAT Gratitude. This donation will allow us to purchase additional Masimo Digital Oximeters. By having these digital enabled tools available, it allows us to send COVID-19 positive patients home that just need observation yet be able to monitor them remotely and keep hospital beds open and free for more critical cases. Thanks to their generosity, we're able to make a greater difference in the lives of our patients and their families," said Alexandra Villoch, CEO, Baptist Health Foundation.

Since its inception in 2014, MONAT Gratitude has played a crucial role in the MONAT Global company culture. The values of gratitude and giving back have always been a high priority for the MONAT team. Today, the organization focuses its giving efforts in three impact areas: families, children and education.

About MONAT Gratitude, Inc.

MONAT Gratitude, Inc. has been an integral piece of the MONAT company culture since its inception in 2014. MONAT Gratitude, Inc. partners with innovative nonprofit organizations in its local communities that support efforts under its three pillars: Families, Children and Education. As a movement, MONAT Gratitude, Inc. believes in the power of creating conversations and inspiring a greater network to take action. Due to the passion of our MONAT Market Partners and commitment to making gratitude a part of our business, what started as a series of grassroots volunteering efforts in Miami has spread across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Poland and Ireland.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is an international healthy aging haircare, skincare and wellness brand founded to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, MONAT provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. MONAT's product development is led by Chief Science Officer Alan J. Meyers and supported by a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of eminent professionals in medicine, cosmetics, haircare, science and health. MONAT offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian, U.K., Irish and Polish markets.

