Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2020) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) (the "Company" or "Zedcor") announces that today options to purchase 225,000 common shares of the Company were granted to directors of the Company, with an exercise price of $0.15 per share. The options have been granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan and will expire five years from the date of grant. All of the options will vest as to one third thereof on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant.

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc. is a Canadian public corporation and parent company to Zedcor Security Solutions Corp. Zedcor is engaged in the providing security & surveillance services, and rental of surface equipment & accommodations in Western Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZDC". Zedcor operates with two business segments: Security & Surveillance and Rentals (formerly Energy Services).

