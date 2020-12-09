Emirates NBD Boosts Digital User Engagement by 300% with Lemnisk's AI-Driven Customer Data Platform

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey) region, has elevated its customer-centric marketing strategy by delivering 1-to-1 personalized customer experiences via its website. The company achieved this using Lemnisk, a real-time personalization solution built on an intelligent and secure Customer Data Platform (CDP).

As customers make digital channels their primary mode of engagement with banks, Emirates NBD was looking to leverage customer data across all touchpoints, to understand customer needs and orchestrate contextually-relevant messages at the right time and on the right channel.

Emirates NBD used Lemnisk's AI-powered CDP to create unified user profiles of both new-to-bank and existing-to-bank customers. This was done by mapping and stitching customer data across disparate sources.

"By extracting insights from the unified view, we were able to craft unique personalized messages for each and every customer and deliver them via various digital channels in real-time. For our prospects, we utilized Lemnisk to capture their product intent data and power personalization," said Vikram Krishna, Executive Vice President - Head Group Marketing & Customer Experience.

Impressions delivered via Leminsk's AI-driven platform delivered more than 4 times as many users responding to website interactions, and a 26% increase in engagement month-on-month. This has enabled the company to connect better with customers and significantly improve its user response rates and conversions.

"This solution has also helped us quickly respond to the challenges posed by COVID-19. We had a massive jump in customers reaching out to our call centers. Further compounded by movement restrictions, which affected the mobility of our personnel, the CDP enabled us to provide our customers the exact solutions to their queries, based on their customer calling behavior in a completely digital way," he added.

"Customer Data Platforms have become the go-to solution for the CXO - whether for a modern marketing strategy or for digital transformation. With a cutting-edge product, tightly integrated industry-specific use cases, and agile customer delivery, Lemnisk has quickly become the preferred CDP for enterprises. We are proud to work with Emirates NBD, one of the largest banking groups in the region," said Mr. Subra Krishnan, CEO Lemnisk

In the future, Emirates NBD intends to use Lemnisk to integrate multiple touchpoints and use its personalization-driven channel orchestration ability to craft unique customer journeys, engage intelligently, and personalize stories with an aim to achieve 75% personalization on the website.

About Lemnisk

Lemnisk's Customer Data Platform-led personalization and real-time marketing automation solution delivers superior customer experiences that result in increased conversions, retention, and growth for enterprises. The key capabilities include:

Uniquely resolve a user in real-time across different data sources and channels

Create 1:1 personalized experiences for each user across multiple marketing channels

Orchestrate individual customer journeys on the right channels at the right time using a proprietary in-built AI engine called Ramanujan

Headquartered in Bangalore, Lemnisk has offices in Singapore, Dubai, and Boston. Lemnisk is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified.

For more information, please visit: www.lemnisk.co

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading Bank in the MENAT region. As at 30th September 2019, total assets were AED 675.6 Billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 184 Billion). The acquisition of DenizBank represents a significant milestone for Emirates NBD with the Group expanding its presence to 13 countries, servicing over 14 million customers. The Bank is ranked among the top 20 in the Forbes' list of the World's Best Regarded Companies, securing a leading spot among global brands.

The Group has a significant retail banking franchise in the UAE and is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 94% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Bank announced the creation of E20., a digital business bank for entrepreneurs and SMEs while Liv., the lifestyle digital bank for millennials continued to be the fastest-growing retail proposition in the UAE. Emirates NBD was named 'Best Digital Bank in the Middle East' at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence in 2019, affirming the Bank's status as a digital banking leader among its regional peers.

The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Turkey, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia, and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 980 branches and 3964 ATMs / SDMs. The Bank has a large social media following, being the only bank in the Middle East ranked among the top 20 in the 'Power 100 Social Media Rankings', compiled by The Financial Brand for 2019. Emirates NBD is a major player in the UAE corporate segment and has strong Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets & treasury, and brokerage operations.

The Group is an active participant and supporter of the UAE's main development and community initiatives, in close alignment with the UAE government's strategies, including financial literacy and advocacy for inclusion of People with Disabilities under its TogetherLimitless platform. The Bank is recognized for the pioneering efforts in employee volunteering and corporate social responsibility by IMPACT2030, the corporate volunteering arm of the United Nations. Emirates NBD Group is a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai.

For more information, please visit: www.emiratesnbd.com

Contact:

Bijoy K.B

bijoy.kb@lemnisk.co

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/883152/Lemnisk_Logo.jpg