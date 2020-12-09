Clariant AG: Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer

Conrad Keijzer to become CEO as of January 1, 2021

Hariolf Kottmann to focus on his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Muttenz, December 9, 2020 - Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced that Conrad Keijzer will become Clariant's new Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Directors has appointed him in its meeting yesterday evening. Conrad Keijzer will officially join the company as of January 1, 2021. Executive Chairman ad interim Hariolf Kottmann will then return to his position as Chairman of the Board.

Conrad Keijzer (52) is a Dutch citizen with a long and successful track record in the chemical industry, most notably his 24 years with the leading global paints and coatings manufacturer AkzoNobel. At AkzoNobel, he last held the position as CEO of the Performance Coatings Division and was a member of the Executive Committee. Most recently, Conrad Keijzer was CEO at Imerys, the French supplier of mineral-based specialty solutions.

"I am very happy to announce that, after an in-depth search process, Clariant's Board of Directors has appointed Conrad Keijzer as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. This decision is fully supported by the Board representatives of our two major shareholders SABIC and the Süd-Chemie legacy shareholders. Our Group will benefit greatly from both his international experience and his track record in the specialty chemicals industry. With his impressive accomplishments in managing large industrial and chemical businesses, his experience in working in different regions, his proven focus on customer needs and his passion for sustainability, Conrad Keijzer is an excellent choice to guide Clariant into a successful future," said Hariolf Kottmann, Executive Chairman ad interim of Clariant.

"I consider it a privilege to become the CEO of Clariant, an iconic company whose values are closely aligned to mine. Together with the experienced members of the Executive Committee, I look forward to untapping the full potential of this great company and to leading Clariant in the next phase of its important transformation into a high-value specialty chemicals company," said Conrad Keijzer, CEO-designate of Clariant.













CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONS INVESTOR RELATIONS



Jochen Dubiel



Phone +41 61 469 63 63

jochen.dubiel@clariant.com Maria Ivek



Phone +41 61 469 63 73

maria.ivek@clariant.com





Claudia Kamensky



Phone +41 61 469 63 63

claudia.kamensky@clariant.com Alexander Kamb



Phone +41 61 469 63 73

alexander.kamb@clariant.com





Thijs Bouwens



Phone +41 61 469 63 63

Thijs.bouwens@clariant.com



Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/clariant), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/pages/Clariant/146077545551792), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/clariant), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/clariant_international/).



This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the Company's ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.

















www.clariant.com (http://www.clariant.com)















Clariant is a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2019, the company employed a total workforce of 17 223. In the financial year 2019, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 4.399 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability.





Attachments