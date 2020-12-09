Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-12-09 08:00 CET -- The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on December 8, 2020 to approve Saunum Group AS application and to admit its up to 1,000,000 shares with nominal value of 0.1 (Saunum Group share, ISIN code: EE3100019753) to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the following conditions are met: -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the Company Description and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- offer shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful; -- conditional share capital increase has been registered in Commercial Register if the offer has been successful; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. The first trading day of Saunum Group AS shares will be December 18, 2020 or on a date close to it. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.