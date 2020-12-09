Aspo Oyj: Aspo upgrades its financial guidance for 2020

Aspo Plc

Inside information

December 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.





Aspo upgrades its financial guidance for 2020



Aspo Plc upgrades its financial guidance for full-year 2020 due to the November results and revised outlook of its businesses for the rest of the year.

New guidance

Aspo's operating profit will be approximately EUR 18-20 (EUR 21.1) million in 2020.

Previous guidance (issued October 29, 2020)

Aspo's operating profit will be EUR 14-16 (21.1) million in 2020.



Upgrade in the financial guidance is based on the strengthened market environment of ESL Shipping and the positive development of transport volumes, especially among customers in the steel and energy industry. Telko segment's earnings development has also continued to be stronger than expected during the last quarter of the year.

Aspo will publish its financial statements release for 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021.





Aspo Plc



Aki Ojanen

CEO