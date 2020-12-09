Aspo Oyj: Aspo upgrades its financial guidance for 2020

Aspo Plc
Inside information
December 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
Aspo upgrades its financial guidance for 2020
Aspo Plc upgrades its financial guidance for full-year 2020 due to the November results and revised outlook of its businesses for the rest of the year.
New guidance
Aspo's operating profit will be approximately EUR 18-20 (EUR 21.1) million in 2020.
Previous guidance (issued October 29, 2020)
Aspo's operating profit will be EUR 14-16 (21.1) million in 2020.
Upgrade in the financial guidance is based on the strengthened market environment of ESL Shipping and the positive development of transport volumes, especially among customers in the steel and energy industry. Telko segment's earnings development has also continued to be stronger than expected during the last quarter of the year.
Aspo will publish its financial statements release for 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.