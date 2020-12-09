There are 3 trading days left until the end of the Offering Period. IMEPILT AS (registry code: 12417774, address: Põhja-Tallinna linnaosa, Kopli tn 25a, Harju Maakond, Estonia; IMEPILT) hereby announces the public offering of its shares (the Offering). The Offering Document is available here. The Offering will take place from 30 November 2020 until 11 December 2020. Please see the indicative timetable below. The share price is fixed at EUR 4.00 per share. Nominal value is EUR 0.10 and issue premium is EUR 3.90. The offered amount of shares is up to 375,000 shares. The Offer Shares are offered only in Estonia. In order to participate in the Offering, an investor must have a securities account opened through any custodian of the ERS. The list of credit institutions and investment firms authorised to operate as custodians of the ERS is available at the website of Nasdaq CSD - here. The indicative timetable of the Offering is the following: Start of Offering Period 30 November 2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of Offering Period 11 December 2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Announcement on the results of the Offering on or about 14 December 2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Settlement of the Offering on or about 16 December 2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- First trading day on Nasdaq Tallinn First North on or about 17 December 2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription Undertaking Owner of the securities account: name of the investor Securities account: number of the investor's securities account Custodian: name of the investor's custodian Security: IMEPILT AKTSIA ISIN code: EE3100008483 Amount of securities: number of Offer Shares for which the investor wishes to subscribe for Price (per one Offer Share): EUR 4.00 Transaction amount: the number of Offer Shares for which the investor wishes to subscribe multiplied by the Offer Price Counterparty: AS LHV Pank Securities account of the counterparty: 99104086627 Custodian of the counterparty: AS LHV Pank Value date of the transaction: 16.12.2020 Type of transaction: 'purchase' Type of settlement: 'delivery versus payment' (DVP) Contact Information Sten-Aleks Pihlak (aka Almondi Esco, www.almondiesco.com) CEO, Founder and the Management Board member E-mail: almondi@imepilt.com Phone: +372 684 2214 (for general enquiries) www.imepilt.com IMEPILT STUDIOS is a Nordic cross-media studio that develops and produces world-class original creative properties offering bundled branded entertainment for the global audience. Following the compass of loveboldprogress, IMEPILT creates, scales and monetizes highly engaging family-friendly entertainment with a strong message and positive impact. IMPORTANT INFORMATION A public offering of shares with the total consideration of the offer up to EUR 2.5 million is exempted from publication of a prospectus in Estonia. Public offering will be carried out only in Estonia. There is no public offering in any jurisdiction where such offering or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification of the laws of such jurisdiction. IMEPILT has not registered and does not intend to register the Offering nor the Offer Shares in the United States of America and does not intend to carry out a public offering in the United States of America. The information here is meant to be purely informative and should not be considered an investment recommendation or investment advice. Prospective investors should seek their own independent investment advice before making any investment decision and should consider the appropriateness of any advice. All marketing and media material has been prepared to provide summary to prospective investors, and to establish only a preliminary level of interest in the public offering. The full Offering Document is available here.