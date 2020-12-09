Stockholm, December 9, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Fasadgruppen Group AB's shares (short name FG) commence today on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Fasadgruppen is the 69th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Fasadgruppen is the largest facade corporate group in the Nordic region and the only nationwide complete provider of sustainable facades in Sweden. The business is built on local entrepreneurial companies operating with a clear focus on collaboration, commitment and competence. Fasadgruppen operates on the Nordic market and are mainly serving construction companies, housing cooperatives, city councils etc. The group has a turnover of approximately 1.5 billion SEK and around 700 employees. Fasadgruppen in headquartered in Stockholm. "We are immensely proud of the great interest in Fasadgruppen," said Pål Warolin, CEO of Fasadgruppen. "Together with our successful local subsidiaries, where many have been built over several generations and led by people who have gone all the way from apprentice to master to CEO, we are now beginning the next phase in our development. As a listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm, our opportunities to consolidate the highly fragmented Nordic facade market are strengthened, while we continue to contribute to higher energy efficiency in properties through sustainable facade solutions. Our goal is to deliver sustainable and profitable growth, and I welcome all new shareholders to Fasadgruppen and the journey we have ahead of us." "Fasadgruppen makes a great addition to the Nasdaq Main Market as an innovative and forward thinking company," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We congratulate Fasadgruppen on its successful listing, and look forward to supporting the company with the increased visibility that a Nasdaq Main Market listing brings." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com