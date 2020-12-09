Stockholm, December 9, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Circhem AB's shares (short name CIRCHE) commence today on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company belongs to the Utilities sector. Circhem is the 70th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Circhem is a Swedish environmental engineering company founded in 2013. The company's purpose is to enable the industry to conduct an easy and profitable climate transition. At their plant, Circhem cleanses used dissolvent to increase resource efficiency and lower carbon dioxide emissions. Circhem's goal is to be the leading supplier of used dissolvent on Northern Europe's market. The company is headquartered in Vargön, Sweden "It's a pleasure to notice the interest in becoming an investor in CirChem has been so great and I would like to welcome all our new shareholders to CirChem," said Christina Hillforth, CEO Circhem. "With circular chemistry, CirChem turns both the industry and the climate into winners. We have now taken an important step into a listed environment and will continue our growth journey for reduced CO2 emissions and increased resource efficiency." "We are happy to welcome Circhem to the Nasdaq family as they list on our First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Circhem is a company contributing with innovation and development in an important sector. We congratulate Circhem on its successful listing look forward to support them on their continued growth journey as a First North listed company." Circhem has appointed Eminova Fondkommission as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com