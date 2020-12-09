12 UK marketplaces in the Top 100, Farfetch and Depop in Top 20
The UK's Farfetch (9th) and Depop (20th) show how pure marketplaces dominate the TOP 100 Cross-Border Marketplaces in Europe, but sales of second-hand items from consumer-to-consumer sales are growing fast. The findings are revealed in the first Cross-Border Commerce Europe study that maps the best 100 global marketplaces.
- 68% of TOP 100 are "pure" Marketplaces that sell third-party products, like Farfetch.
- C2C Marketplaces represent 36% of this TOP 100, including UK's Depop and Bump.
- 41% of the TOP 100 sell second-hand goods.
The study also makes estimations for 2025:
- "Pure" Marketplaces will increase from 68% to 75% market share.
- The C2C share of used goods will increase from 41% to 50%.
- The sale of second-hand items will be 1.5 times greater than that of fast fashion and will represent 13% of the average wardrobe.
The total cross-border e-commerce market in Europe (EU 28, including the UK) represents a turnover of €143 billion in 2019. Of this, €84 billion, or 59%, is generated by Marketplaces. Amazon has the lion's share of course, with a turnover of €32 billion in 2019, which is almost a quarter of the market, up 18.5% compared to 2018.
Marketplaces with European capital are led by Vinted, G2A, Farfetch and Zalando and represent 11% of market. It is expected that in 2025, Marketplaces will represent 65% of cross-border online sales in Europe
The TOP 10 Global Cross-Border Marketplaces operating in Europe:
Top 1: Amazon (US)
Top 2: eBay (US)
Top 3: AliExpress (China)
Top 4: Etsy (US)
Top 5: Discogs (US)
Top 6: Wish (US)
Top 7: Vinted (Lithuania)
Top 8: G2A (Poland)
Top 9: Farfetch (UK)
Top 10: Bandcamp (US)
