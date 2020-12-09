Australia's largest shopping mall plans to install more than 400 solar-shaded parking bays as part of a multimillion-dollar parking lot upgrade.From pv magazine Australia From spring 2021, the roof of the Chadstone Shopping Centre in Melbourne will be shaded by a 1.6 MW solar system. The solar installation will help to power the enormous shopping mall, which claims to be the largest in the southern hemisphere, Vicinity Centres Chief Development Officer Carolyn Viney said. The solar program is part of a AUD 685 million (US$510 million) car park upgrade. Vicinity Centres has set a net zero emissions ...

