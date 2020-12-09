QuantumScape reported performance results this week for its solid-state batteries and their potential impact on the electric vehicle industry.From pv magazine USA After 10 secretive years, several hundred million dollars spent, and the efforts of hundreds of scientists and engineers, QuantumScape went public this week with performance results for its solid-state batteries and their potential impact on the electric vehicle industry. In a world of breakthrough battery performance claims, QuantumScape seems closest to actually building better batteries. The company's "anode-less" design and ceramic ...

