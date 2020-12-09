Fastbase Inc.: Fastbase Drive Revenue Generation with AI-Powered MarTech

Shining a light on the 'dark funnel' - Fastbase Inc.(FBSE)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / Forrester Predictions 2021 looks at the way the Covid-19 pandemic caused an acceleration of B2B buyers and marketers moving online. They address B2B marketers who care about customer satisfaction and revenue acceleration who "must quickly adopt new technologies as buyer engagement preferences shift toward digital channels". In the report Forrester says that more than 60% of B2B sellers will be enabled by AI and automation.

AI Marketing Use Cases - Illuminating the Dark Funnel

In the marketing world content is king and context is queen. In 2020, the one-size-fits-all marketing approach is no longer effective, and brands are quickly learning that to keep consumers engaged, they need to create personalized contextual experiences throughout their sales and marketing funnels. But, as many marketers are discovering, curating the perfect buyers' journey is becoming difficult due to what's known as the "dark funnel." The dark funnel is a term to describe the new customer journey, which as Forrester states 67% of customer journeys occur while consuming off-site content and, in some cases, it's as high as 90%.

So, how are marketers to know which content is making an impact on sales if prospects are consuming offsite? How can marketers illuminate the dark funnel? Enter Artificial Intelligence. With 72% of businesses saying that improving the customer experience is their priority, the market needs a predictive AI-powered platform that uncovers consumer behavior to consistently drive revenue.

Fastbase takes a tandem approach to these conundrums.

Fastbase, Marketing Intelligence Powered By AI

Fastbase Inc. is one of the fastest-growing software companies within marketing analytics, lead generation, and Big Data. Their proprietary AI-powered software and lead generation platform revolutionizes the way in which businesses attract and engage customers.

How does Fastbase work? The software analyzes over 6 billion website visitors from over 1 million companies every month and turns static data, using real-time behavioral insights from prospects, into actionable information. The software turns once anonymous website visitors into actual users and generates comprehensive lead reports with detailed contact information. Data such as company profiles, email addresses, telephone numbers, LinkedIn profile information, and visitor interactions enables organizations to fine-tune their ad campaigns and thus convert more leads into sales.

Fastbase not only de-anonymizes website data, but their InMarket Leads tool helps to shine a light to the aforementioned dark funnel. Using InMarket leads, marketers take the lead generation back into their own hands. Knowing which high intent keywords convert prospects into customers, marketers can download a list of leads who've searched for those exact keywords in the past month, 3 months, 6 months, up to a year. This powerful tool empowers marketers to discover new leads who match their ideal customer profile.

Drive Revenue Generation with AI-Powered Sales Automation Tools

Just how much more successful are sales teams that utilize automation and AI? Salesforce claims that successful sales teams are 4.9x more likely to be using AI than unsuccessful ones. And this statistic makes sense. Sales teams spend far more time qualifying leads than they do closing leads and these repetitive tasks must be automated to allow sales to focus less on administrative tasks and more on selling. Fastbase's LeadScoring solution uses AI algorithms to check leads against long and complex lists of criteria, notifying the sales team when a lead is ready is buy.

LeadScoring's tracking technology enables businesses to engage with prospects and customers faster than ever before, right at the point when they are most engaged. LeadScoring provides the know-how required to open a credible channel of communication with website visitors at just the right time. The 'value add' checkmate of LeadScoring is the automation used in scoring the page-views of the visitors -sending you alerts when the score has reached a high enough value to warrant a call from the sale team.

Accelerate Revenue with Automation and AI

Fastbase helps marketers and sales teams to be in the right place at the right time. Fastbase aims to be the premier partner for businesses of any size to help its customers drive top-line revenue. With machine learning and artificial intelligence, Fastbase provides customers with high quality actionable leads and business-specific data-driven insights to simplify and accelerate the means to scale revenue.

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase Incis a Nevada-registered web and database analytics company that offers a growing suite of tools to support B2B marketing and sales. The Fastbase platform gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company and the contact information of company employees including, email addresses and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its integration with Google Analytics. Its platform can identify website visitors in real-time providing business customers with powerful insights into their website users' behavior. The Fastbase WebLeads software combines a website's analytics data with real-time visitor information, allowing customers to minimize the guesswork around who is visiting their website. WebLeads can be used free after the trial period (with reduced functionality) or users can continue with a standard Premium subscription. Fastbase data can be utilized with CRM systems and sales and marketing applications, such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive and Mailchimp. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 24 months. Fastbase provides a listing of companies searching for specific products, services or businesses and gives B2B marketers a much better chance of creating a prospective sale or helping determine if marketing efforts are effective.

