Scientists in Switzerland achieved 26.5% efficiency on a perovskite-silicon tandem cell measuring 4cm² and relying on industry-standard screen-printed metallization, further demonstrating the technology's potential for large-scale production and low-cost electricity generation.While the first commercial perovskite-silicon tandem cells are expected to roll off production lines sometime next year, there's still plenty more work to be done, both in pushing for higher efficiencies and translating achievements made on small laboratory devices into something that can be replicated and mass produced. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...