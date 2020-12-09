Boehringer Ingelheim has signed the agreement on the acquisition of all shares of Germany-based biotech company Labor Dr. Merk Kollegen

Transaction expands Boehringer Ingelheim's R&D and clinical manufacturing capabilities with a site focused predominantly on ATMP (Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products)-based cancer immunology treatments

Boehringer Ingelheim aims to accelerate the delivery of first-in-class immuno-oncology therapies to patients around the world

Boehringer Ingelheim today announced the execution of the agreement on the acquisition of Labor Dr. Merk Kollegen. The acquisition will enable Boehringer Ingelheim to further expand and accelerate its comprehensive program for the development of ATMP-based immuno-oncology therapies including the Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV) with modified glycoprotein (GP) platform and cancer vaccines platforms. Labor Dr. Merk Kollegen has outstanding experience in process development, manufacturing and analytical characterization in virology besides expertise in microbiology and cell culture. Labor Dr. Merk Kollegen has already worked in close collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim on viral-based therapy development since 2015.

"The acquisition of Labor Dr. Merk Kollegen is strengthening our promising pipeline with diverse potential first-in-class cancer immunology and cancer cell directed therapies for patients with hard-to-treat cancer," said Dr. Michel Pairet, member of Boehringer Ingelheim's Board of Managing Directors with responsibility for the company's Innovation Unit. "The trusting and highly effective collaboration between our scientists and the Labor Dr. Merk Kollegen team has already contributed significantly to our progress in viral-based cancer therapies. We will welcome the Labor Dr. Merk Kollegen team and look forward to jointly advancing our program in this area."

Boehringer Ingelheim is taking cancer on by strengthening its position in cancer immunology, with a focus on cancer vaccines, oncolytic viruses, T-cell engagers, stromal modulators and myeloid cell modulators by combining its world-class, in-house research and development with that of highly innovative external companies. The addition of Labor Dr. Merk Kollegen's site will enable Boehringer Ingelheim to further strengthen its oncolytic virus and cancer vaccine development capabilities and capacities by establishing an end-to-end fully integrated center of excellence for virus development and clinical manufacturing. It will add to a series of strategic acquisitions and collaborations over the past years, including the acquisition of ViraTherapeutics and AMAL Therapeutics, which are contributing assets that will be further developed at Labor Dr. Merk Kollegen's site.

Labor Dr. Merk Kollegen is a privately-held company founded in 1971. It is headquartered in Ochsenhausen, Germany, close to Boehringer Ingelheim's Biberach R&D site. As a center of excellence in virology, Labor Dr. Merk Kollegen has a long track record in GLP and GMP certified biosafety testing. In recent years Labor Dr. Merk Kollegen established its GMP-virus manufacturing facility. With around 130 highly qualified and specialized employees, the company has built considerable expertise in process development, manufacturing and analytical characterization of viral therapeutics and oncolytic viral therapeutics. Labor Dr. Merk Kollegen will be integrated with all employees as a new unit into Boehringer Ingelheim's Development organization and continue to operate at its Ochsenhausen site. A future expansion is planned.

"Following our successful strategic partnership, we are really excited to join forces with Boehringer Ingelheim," said Dr. Ingrid Rapp, CEO at Labor Dr. Merk Kollegen. "Boehringer Ingelheim is a truly global pharmaceutical company with excellent R&D capacities. We look forward to taking our next development step in oncology as part of this outstanding team."

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. The transaction is subject to the approval of the competition authorities in Germany. Closing will follow thereafter.

Please click on the following link for 'Notes to Editors':

http://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/press-release/agreement-acquire-labor-dr-merk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005383/en/

Contacts:

Boehringer Ingelheim

Dr. Reinhard Malin

Head of Communications Innovation Unit

Boehringer Ingelheim Corporate Center GmbH

Media PR

P: +49 6132 77-90815

press@boehringer-ingelheim.com