Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics and Loop Insights "Travel Bubble" Solution For Global Travel Industry Partner With SimpliFlying, To Support Opportunities With World Renown Resorts, National Tourism Boards, Major Airlines, Airports, Cruise Ships, and

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company serving patients through clinics in the United States, a telemedicine platform and a leading medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens and developing novel COVID-19 testing protocols for CE, FDA and Health Canada approval is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Loop Insights Inc. ("Loop") and SimpliFlying, Inc. ("SimpliFlying") to support specific near-term opportunities with world renown resorts, national tourism boards, major airlines, airports, cruise ships, and ports.

As a result of this success, existing discussions have significantly advanced with the following near-term travel bubble opportunities:

NATIONAL TOURISM BOARDS - Dominican Tourism, Cayman Islands Tourism, Bahamas Tourism, Jamaican Tourism, and Turks & Caicos Tourism Boards.

WORLD RENOWN RESORTS - Iberostar, Bahia Principe, and Hyatt Resorts.

Today's partnership with Loop and SimpliFlying now accelerates the possibility to truly deliver Travel Bubble solutions on a global basis. Empower Clinics already delivers diverse and dynamic testing solutions capable of processing thousands of tests per day through its world-class laboratory in Dallas, TX, then Loop provides a proven contact tracing technology and SimpliFlying connects the final piece to international airline carriers, airports, cruise lines, and ports that require solutions, procedures, and protocols.

Steven McAuley, Chairman, and CEO of Empower stated "The prospect of vaccines becoming available will not diminish the need for comprehensive testing solutions, contact tracing and strategic operational changes to so many industry and society processes and protocols. Loop Insights, SimpliFlying, and Empower's testing products and lab capabilities are exactly what is needed to get our economy working again. Loop Insights' contact tracing solution is proven, effective and ties together data and workflow. SimpliFlying with its deep connections to airlines, airports, tourism and hospitality provide the strategic design of how our solutions must work together, ensuring precise new workflows are implemented correctly, balancing health & safety with the most basic functional needs of travellers and operators."

On October 19th, Loop and Empower Clinics (CBDT:CSE) (EPWCF:OTC) (8EC:FRA) announced a partnership that created the first-ever COVID-19 "Travel Bubble", combining each company's respective expertise in venue tracing and testing, each of which has made significant technological advancements and achieved significant milestones in the interim.

SIMPLIFLYING IS A TRUSTED NAME TO AIRLINES, AIRPORTS, AND HOTEL GROUPS

SimpliFlying has been consulting to airlines for over a decade and is one of the largest in the world, having worked with over 100 airlines, OEMs, and airports globally with clients that include American Airlines, Turkish Airlines, LATAM Airlines, Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, and Toronto Pearson Airport.

SimpliFlying also solves complex operational issues facing the airline and tourism industry, working with large hotel groups such as Intercontinental and others.

SIMPLIFLYING LAUNCH OF "SIMPLITESTED" RECEIVES EARLY PRAISE AS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE APPROACHES SO FAR

With the Coronavirus Pandemic wreaking havoc on the global airline and tourism industry, the work of SimpliFlying has become more important than ever in helping to solve how airlines, airports, cruise lines, hotels, and tourism will safely get back to operations. SimpliFlying is working closely with major international airlines and major Canadian airlines on "Travel Bubbles" and "Tourism Bubbles" that involve testing and tracing protocols throughout the travel supply chain.

To this end, SimpliFlying has just launched SimpliTested to highlight and support the needs of key industries around the globe, in partnership with FDA and CE approved testing providers, reliable labs, and cutting-edge exposure notification apps. The initiative has already received early praise from the media:

"Simpliflying's "Testing+" proposal is one of the most comprehensive approaches we've seen proposed so far." (Forbes "How Testing Can Get The World Flying Again" (September 17, 2020)

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated "This partnership is a very important and powerful next step to accelerate Loop's potential growth. With the Company's recent launch of its first live venue events, with the whole world watching, including world-renown venues and hospitality companies, Loop hit it out of the park and provided the world with the empirical data necessary to demonstrate our bubble solution is nothing short of world-class. By adding the direct integration with Empower's diverse testing capabilities and SimpliFlying's network of large-scale customer projects, we have now commenced significant discussions surrounding travel bubble opportunities with some of North America's largest airlines, resort operators, venues, and hospitality groups globally. We anticipate this new revenue stream may be significant for the Company as we progress these opportunities in 2021.

Specifically, in the case of Loop, the Company recently announced the successful execution of its "Venue Bubble" solution in two separate live environments hosting NCAA Division 1 basketball teams. This implementation represented the first-ever end-to-end COVID-19 Venue Bubble Solution in a live environment.

Shashank Nigam, Founder & CEO of SimpliFlying stated "The travel industry needs a consistent testing standard that is accurate, affordable and easy to self-administer, with reliable contact tracing. The SimpliTested solution disrupts and drastically improves COVID testing for travel in partnership with Empower Clinics and Loop Insights. Testing can be comfortable and contact tracing built-in to ensure the risk of community exposure is severely restricted. This instantly makes it more appealing to the average traveller, airlines, resorts, and the local tourism authorities."

This Press Release Is Available On The Loop Insights Verified Forum On AGORACOM For Shareholder Discussion And Management Engagement https://agoracom.com/ir/LoopInsights/forums/discussion

ABOUT LOOP INSIGHTS

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence ("AI") automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop's products and services are backed by Amazon's Partner Network.

ABOUT SIMPLIFLYING

SimpliFlying is the world's leading aviation marketing consulting firm, yet we behave like an agile startup. Our team is 100% remote-based in Singapore, Spain, UK, and Canada - meaning we can provide airlines with a global and a 24/7 presence. Since 2009, we have not only worked with an enviable list of aviation brands but also built a unique work culture that appeals to the disruptors in the industry. Our team is young, energetic, and brimming with ideas on how to make airlines remarkable. These are ideas based on over ten years of working with over 100 aviation firms and analyzing hundreds of aviation marketing campaigns monthly.

ABOUT KAI MEDICAL LABORATORY

Our mission is to improve healthcare through science and innovative quality diagnostics, providing value added services, accuracy, and consistency. Operating with an unwavering commitment to quality compliance and scientific innovation elevates Kai Medical Laboratory to higher standards for patient care. Kai Medical Laboratory is located in the Dallas Medical District in close proximity to some of the largest healthcare groups in the U.S. including Parkland Hospital, UT Southwestern, Children's Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas), Tenet Healthcare (Dallas), CHRISTUS Healthcare (Dallas). KAI Medical Laboratory has completed clinical trials on novel COVID-19 testing protocols and assisted in supporting FDA and Health Canada submissions.

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACTS:

Investors: Dustin Klein

Director

dustin@svmmjcc.com

720-352-1398

Investors: Steven McAuley

CEO

s.mcauley@empowerclinics.com

604-789-2146

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release.Forward-looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as "plans", "continues", "expects", "projects", "intends", "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected benefits to the Company and its shareholders as a result of the acquisition of Kai Medical Laboratory; the transaction terms; the future potential success of Kai Medical Laboratory, Sun Valley's future potential; whether a definitive agreement will be reached with SimpliFlying; or the ability of Empower's wholly owned subsidiary Kai Medical Laboratory to successfully bring to market new test protocols; the anticipated date of closing of the acquisition and the occurrence thereof; and that the Company will be positioned to be a market-leading service provider for complex patient requirements in 2020 and beyond. Such statements are only projections, are based on assumptions known to management at this time, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Kai Medical Laboratory acquisition may not be completed on the terms expected or at all; that the Company's products may not work as expected; that the Company may not be able to expand COVID-19 testing; that legislative changes may have an adverse effect on the Company's business and product development; that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate financing to pursue its business plan; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; failure to obtain any necessary approvals in connection with the proposed transaction; and other factors beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Empower Clinics Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620117/Empower-Clinics-and-Loop-Insights-Travel-Bubble-Solution-For-Global-Travel-Industry-Partner-With-SimpliFlying-To-Support-Opportunities-With-World-Renown-Resorts-National-Tourism-Boards-Major-Airlines-Airports-Cruise-Ships-and-Ports