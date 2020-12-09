Tri-Star Resources Plc - Secondary Trading following Cancellation

9 December 2020

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")

Secondary Trading following Cancellation





Tri-Star Resources plc (AIM: TSTR), the minerals processing company, announces details of the secondary market trading facility that will be in place following the cancellation of the admission to trading on AIM of its Ordinary shares ("Cancellation").

As previously announced, following approval by shareholders at the General Meeting held on 2 December 2020, the Cancellation will take effect from 7.00 a.m. on 10 December 2020.

Following the Cancellation, the Company has appointed Asset Match (www.assetmatch.com) to facilitate trading in the ordinary shares. Asset Match, a firm authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, will operate an electronic off-market dealing facility for the ordinary shares. This facility will allow existing shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") and new investors to trade ordinary shares by matching buyers and sellers through periodic auctions. Investors can register their interest for further information on the Asset Match auction process by emailing info@assetmatch.com.

The Asset Match trading facility operates under its own code of practice which governs the behaviour of participants and the running of the periodic auctions. Asset Match operates an open auction system where volumes of bids and offers at different prices are displayed on its website together with the closing date of the auction. At the end of each auction period Asset Match pass this information through a non-discretionary algorithm that determines a "market-derived" share price based on supply and demand and allocates transactions accordingly. Bids and offers may be made and withdrawn at any time before the closing date of each auction.

Shareholders will continue to be able to hold their shares in uncertificated form (i.e. in CREST) and should check with their existing stockbroker whether they are willing or able to trade in unquoted shares. Shareholders wishing to trade shares through Asset Match must do so through a stockbroker. A comprehensive list of stockbrokers who have signed up to access the Asset Match platform is available on request.

Full details will be made available to Shareholders on the Company's website at www.tri-starresources.com. Shareholders may contact Asset Match in relation to any queries regarding trading via the secondary market trading facility by emailing dealing@assetmatch.com.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.tri-starresources.com or contact:

Tri-Star Resources plc

David Facey, CEO / CFO c/o SBP

Tel: +44 (0)20 7236 1177 St Brides Partners (Financial PR)

Isabel de Salis / Beth Melluish

Tel: +44 (0)20 7236 1177 SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser)

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 finnCap Ltd (Broker)

Scott Mathieson / Camille Gochez

Asset Match Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Tel: +44 (0) 207 248 2788

Notes to Editors:

Tri-Star's principal interest is in an antimony and gold production facility (the "SPMP Project"). The SPMP Project is based in Sohar, Sultanate of Oman, and is being developed by Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC ("SPMP"), an Omani company in which Tri-Star has a 16% equity interest.