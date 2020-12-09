2020-12-09 With effect from 3 January 2021 Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Nasdaq APA") has updated the Service Description for the Nasdaq APA service The most material change relates to the trade publication time limit for RTS 2 instruments, which is amended from 15 minutes to 5 minutes, due to the entry into force of the MiFIR post-trade information requirement in Article 7(4)(ii) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/583 of 14 July 2016 as of 3 January 2021. Apart from that there are minor additional changes. The new version can be found on our Nasdaq APA web page: http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/nasdaq-apa Questions and Support For questions regarding this exchange notice or the APA service please contact Angelica Nordberg: Tel: +46 8 405 60 00 E-mail: fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com For trading related questions please contact Trading Operations (Genium INET): Tel: +46 8 405 7890 E-mail: tradingoperations@nasdaq.com For trading related questions please contact Cash Equity Operations (INET): Tel: +46 8 405 6410 E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com Best regards Nasdaq European Fixed Income Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=812435