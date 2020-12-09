DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema is ranked as one of the Russian leaders in environmental transparency

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema is ranked as one of the Russian leaders in environmental transparency 09-Dec-2020 / 13:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sistema is ranked as one of the Russian leaders in environmental transparency Moscow, 8 December 2020 - Sistema PJSFC (hereinafter, "Sistema" or "the Corporation") (LSE: SSA; MOEX: AFKS), a publicly-traded diversified holding company, announces that the Corporation and its portfolio company MTS PJSC (NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS), Russia's largest mobile operator and a leading provider of media and digital services, have both been ranked among the top seven out of 29 Russian companies to voluntarily disclose climate data in line with the international CDP (formerly known as Carbon Disclosure Project) reporting systemin 2020. As a result, Sistema and MTS have improved their positions in the global CDP rating to 'B'. Increasing transparency and improving non-financial reporting are among Sistema's guiding corporate responsibility principles. As a responsible investor, the Corporation recognises the value of submitting data through CDP in allowing Sistema to better understand the environmental impact of its investment activities, as well as climate change risks and opportunities within its portfolio companies. Sistema is proud to be among the responsible global businesses striving to mitigate environmental impacts and improve corporate accountability. In 2020, 515 investors with US$106 trillion in assets requested thousands of companies to disclose their environmental data through CDP. The rise in corporate disclosure - which has now reached 9,600 companies worldwide in 2020 - is evidence that transparency around environmental impact is now a business norm. Sistema's CDP response can be accessed here: https://www.cdp.net/en/responses [1] *** IR Service Press Service Nikolai Minashin Sergey Kopytov Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.3tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website www.sistema.ru [2]. *** CDP is a?global?non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$106 trillion, we leverage investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 9,600 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2020. This is in addition to the over 920 cities, states and regions who disclosed in 2019, making CDP's platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP is a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition. Visit?https://cdp.net/en [3]?or follow us @CDP to find out more.?? ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 89364 EQS News ID: 1153918 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1334af0279e64a699e7589540f19564&application_id=1153918&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e8a7c86d39c0eaff5de6e8773a8b2da0&application_id=1153918&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4bb98323e13a8d234aac3990433a9bf6&application_id=1153918&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

