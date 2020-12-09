Solar Philippines is planning to deploy several unsubsidized solar plants in the provinces of Batangas, Cavite, Nueva Ecija, and Tarlac. Manila-based PV module manufacturer and project developer Solar Philippines has announced it will be installing, next year, over 1 GW of solar projects in the provinces of Batangas, Cavite, Nueva Ecija, and Tarlac. "These projects are under PPAs and are apart from our projects for the announced auctions, which will still come at a later date," the company's CEO, Leandro Leviste, told pv magazine. "The capacities among these projects will be disclosed at a later ...

