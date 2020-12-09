Iraqi researchers have demonstrated the technical and economical feasibility of using shallow geothermal energy to cool PV systems. They tested two different techniques - a closed-loop system and an open-cycle system - to reduce power losses by up to 41%.Researchers from Iraq's University of Baghdad and the College of Agricultural Engineering Sciences have proposed two different techniques, based on shallow geothermal energy, to lower the operating temperatures of solar modules. Shallow geothermal energy can be used for both heating and cooling in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. ...

