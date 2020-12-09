On request of Litium AB (publ), company registration number 556562-1835, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from December 16, 2020. Shares Short name: LITI -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 13,177,109 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007387246 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 210007 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556562-1835 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Arctic Securities AS, filial Sverige. For further information, please call Arctic Securities AS, filial Sverige on +46 84 468 6092.