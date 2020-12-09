On request of AcouSort AB (publ), company registration number 556824-1037, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from December 14, 2020. Shares Short name: ACOU -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 11,316,245 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009189608 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 210009 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556824-1037 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +4684638300.