9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Receives Orphan Drug Designation for NM-003, a Proprietary Long-Acting GLP-2, for Prevention of Acute Graft Versus Host Disease (aGvHD)

aGvHD among potential indications being considered for next stage of development

Candidate to move to IND-enabling studies in 2021

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to NM-003, a proprietary long-acting GLP-2 receptor agonist, for prevention of acute graft versus host disease.

NM-003, also called teduglutide, is designed as a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-2 (GLP-2) receptor agonist that utilizes proprietary XTEN® technology to extend circulating half-life.

"We continue to evaluate the applicability of our long-acting GLP-2 for aGvHD, which presents a danger to transplant recipients and which lacks effective pharmaceutical options for prevention or treatment. Additionally, we plan to move to IND-enabling development stages next year, for the orphan indication or indications in which it can best improve treatment landscapes for underserved patients," said Patrick H. Griffin, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of 9 Meters Biopharma.

The FDA Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD) grants orphan designation to advance the evaluation and development of safe and effective drugs and biologics to treat, prevent or diagnose rare diseases affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. Under the Orphan Drug Act, orphan designation qualifies drug sponsors for development incentives conferred by the FDA, including tax credits for qualified clinical testing. For more information about orphan designation, please visit the FDA website here.

About Graft Versus Host Disease

Graft versus host disease (GvHD) may occur after allogeneic transplant such as bone marrow or hematopoietic stem cell transplants, or occasionally after solid organ transplants. GvHD develops if white blood cells from donor tissue recognize recipient tissue as foreign or non-self and respond by mounting an immune response against the recipient tissue, causing inflammation.

Acute GvHD may arise within weeks to a few months after transplant. Symptoms tend to involve the skin, liver, and gastrointestinal tract, including rash, yellow discoloration of the skin, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain or diarrhea. Severe cases of acute GvHD carry risks of organ damage and of mortality secondary to infection, due to intense immunosuppressive regimens involving steroids and other treatments to control inflammation.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (the Company) is a rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company. The Company is working to advance NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into a Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS), a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3-stage tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

For more information, please visit www.9meters.com or follow 9 Meters on Twitter and LinkedIn.

