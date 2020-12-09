Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2020) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has signed an advertising agreement with Milestones Grill + Bar ("Milestones"), which has over 40 locations across Canada. Milestones is a wholly owned subsidiary of Recipe Unlimited, located in Vaughan, Ontario.

The Zonetail condo mobile platform and app, named 'Shiftsuite', provides condo residents access and interaction with building amenities and services. Residents can book building amenities, view their accounting ledger, receive community news and updates, create and track maintenance requests, receive push notifications, and much more. The platform digitizes the communications between the condo residents and property management. Included on the platform is an area for local businesses and services to advertise directly to the condo residents in their immediate vicinity, offering unique promotions and deals, while avoiding the inefficient and high costs of direct mail.

"Milestones is the latest company to join the growing number of clients signing on to our condo platform. We're excited about the daily features they offer, and using our content management system, these special offerings can be updated all in real time, giving Milestones direct, and complete control over their content every step of the way," said Mark Holmes, CEO of Zonetail. Holmes continued, "Milestones is a well-known and well-respected restaurant chain in Canada, and it is exactly the type of brand that fits in perfectly with the locally focused content our platform provides to condo residents."

As COVID-19 continues to have a devastating effect on the restaurant industry, Zonetail has offered Milestones a valuable opportunity of free coverage for delivery and take-out while the restaurant's dining rooms remain closed, only billing when they once again reopen after the current lockdown.

"From the moment I heard about Zonetail's condo platform, I was intrigued. The condo market is a difficult segment to reach effectively, and Zonetail's approach is a unique one that can help us build our growing takeout & delivery business," said Jimmy duDomaine, Vice President of Marketing, Milestones Grill + Bar. "Zonetail also understands how difficult COVID has been on the restaurant industry, and we appreciate their offer to only charge us when our dining rooms reopen. That's the type of company we're happy to work with."

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform for condominiums and hotels, providing residents and guests access and interaction with building amenities and services as well as essential neighbouring services, restaurants, stores, and other businesses.

Zonetail is partnered with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada. Zonetail is now live in over 80,000 condo units and growing.

About Milestones Grill + Bar

Milestones Grill + Bar has been serving familiar food with a twist in an atmosphere that feels just right since 1989. First opened in Vancouver, Milestones locations can now be found in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick. It's the perfect spot for casual outings with friends, drinks with colleagues, brunch on weekends and milestone occasions with family. Milestones' friendly staff will always make sure you have a simply memorable experience.

