Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2020) -Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC PINK: DNCVF) ("Defiance" or the "Company") is pleased to report that drilling has commenced on the San Acacio project in Zacatecas, Mexico. The drill program is planned as a minimum 5,000 metre program. Drilling has been prioritized on testing the Veta Grande Vein System in hanging wall structural offsets; the Veta Grande Structure at depth and blind hanging wall and footwall veins outside of the known resource and historical mining areas.

Chris Wright, Executive Chairman & CEO, commented: "We are excited to ramp up our extensive field exploration campaigns on our Zacatecas projects. Drilling will help guide our geologic modelling and structural interpretation of the highly prospective Veta Grande Vein System while we continue to explore and generate new targets. The exploration teams continue to advance our understanding of the regional geologic setting. This is a structurally complex camp with multiple phases of veining and mineralization, and we look forward to following up on targets generated from the ongoing exploration work."

Drilling is being completed by Major Drilling SA de CV, a globally recognized drilling company with global operations and importantly, extensive drilling experience in Mexico and Zacatecas state.

COVID-19 Protocols

Defiance has put in place systems and protocols in conjunction with the guidelines outlined by the government of Mexico, as well as federal, state and local health authorities to ensure safe operating conditions for the employees, contractors and communities involved with the ongoing exploration operations at Defiance's Zacatecas projects.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (DEF | TSX Venture Exchange; DNCVF | OTC; D4E | Frankfurt) is an exploration company advancing their district-scale San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits.

