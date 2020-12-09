The Baywa group will maintain a 51% stake in the German renewable energy company.From pv magazine Germany German agricultural and industrial conglomerate Baywa AG has successfully completed its search for investors for the planned capital increase of its renewables energy unit, Baywa re. The company said, in a press release, it received an equity contribution of €530 million from unspecified funds advised by U.S.-based Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP). This sum was enough to ensure a 49% stake in the company for the new investors. Baywa AG will remain the majority shareholder, with 51%. EIP, ...

