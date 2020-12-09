A Fast-Growing E-Commerce Stock That's Not Amazon
Over the past decade, the e-commerce industry has been growing rapidly, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only added fuel to the fire. When numerous brick-and-mortar retailers had to close during lockdowns, consumers had no choice but to go to online vendors.
And that means e-commerce platforms like Amazon.com,.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Over the past decade, the e-commerce industry has been growing rapidly, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only added fuel to the fire. When numerous brick-and-mortar retailers had to close during lockdowns, consumers had no choice but to go to online vendors.
And that means e-commerce platforms like Amazon.com,.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
ETSY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de