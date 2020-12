Orchid Ventures, Inc.: Orchid Ventures CEO Provides Shareholder Update

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / ORCHID VENTURES, INC. (CSE:ORCD)(OTC PINK:ORVRF) (the "Company" or "Orchid"), a multi-state cannabis innovation company, today released a letter from the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Corey Mangold

Dear ORCD Shareholders:

As a company that prides itself on transparency, it's been difficult over the last few months not being able to communicate more, but this is because of the standard constraints of being a public company, not a lack of progress or transparency. Our audit for Fiscal 2020 has taken exceedingly longer than anticipated and we believe it will be completed in the next two weeks. We intend to release Q1 2021 earnings either the same day as the 2020 financials are filed or the day following. We are continuing to provide efficient responses to our auditors at DMCL and are pushing hard to get the audit completed.

In regards to our business operations, we have developed several key initiatives within the company that reflect our shift toward the creation of a business ecosystem that is reflected in what we call the Orchid Collective, consisting of our 3 operating companies Orchid Essentials, PurTec Delivery Systems and CELLg8 Sciences. These companies form a dynamic network, interacting with each other to create and exchange sustainable value for consumers and ultimately our shareholders.

I can share with confidence that I believe the progress we have made with our Orchid Brand licensing efforts coupled with the value of our product offerings and technology being developed by PurTec Delivery Systems will accelerate growth. Importantly, the employees of Orchid are more focused and dedicated than ever to ensure we continue our progress to drive the success of our company with the ultimate goal of driving great value to our shareholders.

In 2020 we were faced with significant challenges from working our way back from the vape scandal of late 2019, dealing with the aftermath of an intended acquisition fallout, to the Covid-19 Pandemic. In over 20 years of business ownership and management, I've never experienced what I have in the last 18 months and I think this likely true for most of the leadership teams across the cannabis industry. We have learned from these challenges and have pivoted to shift our business model in breakneck speed in order to avoid further pitfalls. The company now has a strategic business model for global expansion and the complete removal of any "plant touching" businesses. Our new strategy focuses on servicing the Cannabis industry with quality, highly differentiated and innovative products, technology and services. This shift in our model and moving away from touching cannabis allows more access to capital and traditional banking solutions, as well as removing the tax burden of 280e.

2021 will be a year of several key initiatives to drive the company's revenue, profitability and shareholder value. Our executive team is very displeased with where our stock is trading and is dedicated to the development and deployment of a more engaged investor relations strategy and a commitment to be in contact with shareholders on a much more frequent basis. As soon as the audit and filings are completed, we will be announcing an earnings call within one week of the filings.

I look forward to our Fiscal 2020 Earnings Call. We strongly believe that ORCD is unique in its position in the industry and our business strategy and focus on technological advancements in the vaporizer business will drive much improved value.

Sincerely,

Corey Mangold

Chief Executive Officer

Audit and Other Updates:

The Annual Financial Filings were not filed on or before the Filing Deadline due to the nature of business and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has been advised by its auditors, Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte CPAs, that they need more time to complete the audit.

The Company is confident that it can get the audit completed and filed by December 28, 2020. Q1 unaudited financials were due to be filed on December 1 but have not been filed due to the requirement that the annual audit must be filed first. The company intends to announce Q1 earnings the day following the release of the audited annual financials.

Default Status Report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders. The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines during the period it remains in default of the filing requirements. The Company confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed. The company confirms that Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte CPAs are working with the company to finalize the annual audits. The company expects to have the filings completed prior to December 28, 2020.

Consultant Update:

Pursuant to a consulting service agreement with Sea2Sky, LLC, the Company has agreed to issue Sea2Sky, LLC a further 500,000 common shares (for a total of 800,000 common shares) upon successful completion of the services contract. The 800,000 common shares are being issued at a deemed price of $0.05 per share and will be subject to a 4 month hold period.

