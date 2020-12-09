EXCHANGE NOTICE, DECEMBER 9, 2020 SHARES (Record Id 153459) LEHTO GROUP OYJ: NEW SHARES A maximum of 29,029,967 new shares (LEHTON0120) of the share issue of Lehto Group Oyj will be traded as new shares as of December 11, 2020. Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: LEHTON0120 ISIN code: FI4000466271 Orderbook id: 209565 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Listing date: December 11, 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260