ACDI Voca: Discover New Worlds with History, Nature, and Tranquility at Your Feet as Honduras Travel Counts Down 10 of the Best Tourist Attractions That Honduras Has to Offer

LA CEIBA, HONDURAS / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / First to make Honduras Travel's list is Lago de Yojoa. The largest natural lake in Honduras, it's a veritable haven for all manner of wildlife. Shallow and perfect for canoes or kayaks, beyond the lake's shore, hiking, caving, and tour opportunities are aplenty for visitors to Lago de Yojoa where its stunning Puhlapanzak waterfalls, too, are also not to be missed.

10. Lago de Yojoa

Lago de Yojoa is considered a hotspot for birdwatching in Honduras and Central America, where you can experience the sight of more than 400 different species.

9. Lancetilla Botanical Gardens

Next, one of the largest tropical botanical gardens in the world: Lancetilla Botanical Gardens. Hundreds of species of birds, fruit and hardwood trees, palms, one of the most complete orchid samples in the world, and more encircle a pristine swimming hole located on the Lancetilla River - the perfect place for a refreshing dip after enjoying all that the gardens have to offer.

8. Rio Cangrejal

Offering one of Central America's top rafting experiences, Rio Cangrejal rushes through the Honduran jungle, surrounded by spectacular scenery and bathed in pure, crisp mountain air.

A great base for a variety of adventurous activities, it's also an excellent place for both birdwatching and relaxation.

7. Guanaja

Moving on, it's the picturesque island of Guanaja. Jungle treks, hiking, and many other chances to explore, plus further opportunities to eat, drink, and shop in the local villages, are just a handful of the many reasons to visit.

Whether adventure or relaxation is the order of the day, Guanaja has it all, with incredible views out to sea and across the island's surrounding coral reefs available from countless breathtaking vantage points. Guanaja has a wonderful hidden secret, too: waterfalls on an island.

6. Utila

Next is Utila. One of Honduras's famous Bay Islands, it's also widely considered to be the most budget-friendly. As such, it's popular with everyone from backpackers to those seeking out affordable dive vacations. The 8-mile-long island is conveniently dotted with a variety of tourist spots, dive centers, and other attractions, and is home to a wealth of traditional Honduran restaurants, many of which are perfectly positioned on Utila's beautiful waterfront.

With an immediately welcoming rustic but tropical vibe, Utila offers an authentic taste of Honduras that's not to be missed. Particularly popular with tourists are its two small but beautiful beaches, snorkeling opportunities in Utila's lagoon, and the island's celebrated Iguana Research & Breeding Station. What's more, during spring and fall, there's also an unmissable opportunity to swim or dive with visiting whale sharks.

5. Copán Ruins

One of its many incredible archaeological sites is Honduras's Copán Ruins. Almost 2,000 years old, the UNESCO World Heritage Site is considered to be among the most important Maya cities in the world.

Copán's many altars and stelae are peppered across the renowned archaeological site, which also boasts a number of temples and other ancient buildings-once home to the Mayan elite, and now occupied by Copán's stunning scarlet macaws-which visitors can explore at their leisure.

4. Museum of Mayan Sculpture

While in Copán Ruins, make sure you visit The Mayan Sculpture Museum. Located at the Copán Ruins archaeological site, the museum is widely touted as a must-see, particularly for those already visiting the famous ancient city.

The perfect way to round off a trip to Honduras's Copán Ruins, the Museum of Mayan Sculpture is home to a plethora of artifacts that can't be seen anywhere else on Earth, making it an attraction that's truly not to be missed.

3. La Tigra National Park

Perched more than 2,200 meters above sea level is La Tigra National Park. La Tigra National Park is an unspoiled cloud forest and wildlife preserve that's home to iconic Honduran species including ocelots and pumas, as well as more than 200 unique types of bird, such as toucans, quetzal, and trogons.

Carefully considered hiking trails also allow visitors to take in La Tigra National Park's orchids, bromeliads, and other species of flowers and plants that call the thick forest home. Guides are on hand, too, for those eager to gain the best insight into the park and its rich, natural history.

2. Parque Nacional Jeannette Kawas

Another stunning national park, this time, Parque Nacional Jeannette Kawas takes visitors from the tropical Honduran jungle out to mangroves, wetlands, and beyond to the pristine beaches and coral reefs-among the largest in the Caribbean-of the peninsula of the Bay of Tela.

From howler monkeys to dolphins, incredibly, Parque Nacional Jeannette Kawas boasts almost twice as many bird species as La Tigra National Park, with up to 350 varieties-including tiny, colorful motmots-calling the park home. Again, tour operators are on hand to ensure that visitors make the most of the Parque Nacional Jeannette Kawas experience, where they can also take in a chance to swim, snorkel, or dive before calling it a day.

1. Roatán

Finally, it's the Bay Island of Roatán. The largest of the famous Bay Islands of Honduras, Roatán has worked hard to earn its status as one of the Central American Republic of Honduras's top tourist attractions. From its cultural center of Sandy Bay to the island's numerous wildlife havens and ecological parks, there's also a thriving local restaurant scene, plus plentiful bars, shops, and more to explore, ensuring that each of Roatán's visitors is perfectly catered to.

It's Roatán's stunning, palm tree-lined beaches, however, that are its crowning glory. Home to some of the most beautiful beaches anywhere in the world and surrounded with crystal clear waters, Roatán-skirted by thriving coral reefs-is, as a result, also especially popular with divers and snorkelers.

Elsewhere, there's the Roatán Institute for Marine Sciences, where visitors are invited to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime dolphin encounter, plus Gumbalimba Park and Manawakie Park, each home to some of Roatán's many cute and cuddly sloths, capuchin monkeys, and more. Nature lovers will also enjoy the Carambola Gardens, while Roatán Museum, Blue Harbor Tropical Arboretum, and Roatán's economic center, its French Harbour, are not to be missed, either.

Keen to learn more? A travelers dream for nature lovers and those seeking adventure alike, and offering a similar but more cost-effective alternative to Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, and many of the larger Caribbean islands, Honduras Travel is on hand to help with a wealth of important information about starting your adventure to Honduras.

