Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2020) - Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (FSE: 50N) (TSXV: NSP) (OTCQB: NSPDF) ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the launch of the NATERA Plant Based Foods e-commerce website: www.naterafoods.com.

Consumers are now able to purchase NATERA Plant Based Burgers, Schnitzel, Kiev, Nuggets and Sweet Chili Tenders from this site, to be home delivered. Products will be shipped frozen and the Company has secured preferred shipping rates to optimize value for our customers.



The share of Canadians who shopped online for groceries increased from five percent in 2016 to 17 percent in 2020. Between February and April 2020, food and beverage stores experienced a 107 percent increase in e-commerce sales in Canada.



The immediate importance of e-commerce continues to increase as more and more consumers rely on online shopping for their grocery purchases in an effort to minimize exposure to the coronavirus and NATERA Plant Based Foods is well positioned to service this shift in consumer buying habits.



Experts agree the impact of the coronavirus will not be a short-term change in consumer buying habits, but one that is likely here to stay. Growing consumer confidence and comfort with the convenience of online grocery shopping is likely to cause a permanent behavioral shift towards this manner of shopping and Naturally Splendid will continue to expand their e-commerce platforms across the range of Brands developed and marketed by the Company.



Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "With the recent announcement of Kris Tarr as an Advisor to the Company, and with the launch of our newest plant-based product, Kris will be focusing all efforts on driving consumers to our new ecommerce store. We expect Kris's experience working in e-commerce for globally recognized organizations such as Coca Cola, Disney and Nickelodeon will be invaluable to drive our e-commerce strategy and optimize consumer buying experience."

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

NSE operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. We have established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me and Woods Wild Bar. The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp. NSE is the current "go-to" manufacturer for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many global healthy food companies, private labelling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

