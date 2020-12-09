Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2020) - LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV: LSX) ("LaSalle" or the "Company") is pleased to report the discovery of high grade gold in bedrock on the Company's 100% owned Radisson Property ("Radisson" or the "Property") in the Eeyou Istchee - James Bay Territory, Quebec.

Highlights (see Figure 1)

64.50 g/t, 36.71 g/t, 9.30 g/t, and 6.72 g/t gold on the Goldhawk Zone

and on the 5.93 g/t, 2.45 g/t, and 0.95 g/t gold on the Goldfang Zone

and on the Anomalous gold in multiple rock types at Goldhawk and Goldfang combined with overall aerial extent of anomalous gold (0.1 to 1 g/t) that is indicative of large gold system

16.70 g/t gold in the Eli - MM5 gold-silver-copper mineralized trend

in the Eli - MM5 gold-silver-copper mineralized trend Copper grades to 2.34%

grades to Anomalous silver (up to 48.20 g/t), bismuth (up to 1%), molybdenum (up to 2,250 ppm) and tungsten (up to 580 ppm)

Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6809/69811_capture.jpg

LaSalle President and CEO Ian Campbell stated, "We are very excited about these gold in bedrock discoveries which represent the highest gold grades recorded to date on Radisson. Importantly, the discoveries near our southern border extends the gold-enriched Stu Structural Corridor identified by Harfang, for 1,600 metres further west onto Radisson for a known strike length of over 5 kilometres. We are particularly excited about the higher grades encountered at the Goldhawk Zone in altered diorite host rocks with no quartz veining, and that gold occurs in multiple rock types, both of which are indicative of a large gold system."

The discoveries announced today are the result of targeting based on the re-interpretation of the regional to property scale structural features using airborne magnetic surveys and the updated geological mapping from the 2020 summer program. This work focused in areas of intersecting westerly and southwesterly trending structures and the westerly trending Stu Structural Corridor outlined by Harfang Exploration Inc. ("Harfang") near LaSalle's southern property boundary. Harfang has also outlined within this corridor what has been described by Stuart Averill of Overburden Drilling Management as one of the most significant gold in till anomalies in Canada.

A total of 164 bedrock grab samples were collected during the fall program. Analytical results demonstrate there is widespread anomalous gold (0.1 to 1 g/t) in multiple rock types including amphibolite (volcanic), sediments and intrusive rocks, dominantly associated with quartz veins with <1% pyrite. The highest grade gold results are associated with westerly trending quartz veins in intrusive rocks (diorite and tonalite). The mineralization styles in these newly discovered higher grade gold zones are described below.

Goldhawk Zone

The Goldhawk Zone has been identified over an area of 100 metres by 50 metres and contains anomalous to high-grade gold in coarse-grained diorite along with anomalous silver and molybdenum. The Zone consists of a corridor of pyrite-bearing (1 to 2%) aplite dykes and quartz veins several to tens of centimetres in width cross-cutting coarse-grained diorite. The high-grade gold values range from 1.55 g/t to the highest grades of 36.71 g/t and 64.50 g/t gold. In addition, silver values up to 21.70 g/t and anomalous molybdenum up to 330 ppm occur with the highest grade gold assays. Samples taken in the biotite-altered diorite host with no quartz veins but with 1 to 4% fine-grained disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite also returned higher grade assays of 6.72 g/t and 9.30 g/t gold. The Goldhawk Zone remains open along its strike and width.

Goldfang Zone

The Goldfang Zone, outlined over an area of 50 metres by 50 metres to date, returned anomalous to high-grade copper and gold, along with anomalous silver, in diorite and amphibolite. The mineralization consists of semi-massive sulphide horizons of pyrite (5 to 15%), chalcopyrite (2 to 5%) and bornite (1%) that locally contain quartz veins. Assay values range from 1.01 g/t to 5.93 g/t gold, up to 48 g/t silver and up to 2.34% copper in close proximity to amphibolite. The Goldfang Zone remains open along its strike and width.

Eli - MM5 Gold-Silver-Copper Trend

High-grade gold was discovered in the Eli - MM5 trend within westerly trending quartz veins with <1 to 2% fine grained disseminated pyrite hosted in a medium grained tonalite. Assay values range from 4.04 g/t to 16.70 g/t gold with anomalous silver up to 1.70 g/t. The Eli - MM5 mineralization remains open.

Other mineralization styles that have been identified include:

Northwesterly trending, narrow (4 cm) pyritic quartz veins containing anomalous gold (0.20 to 0.36 g/t), silver (7.60 to 16.60 g/t), bismuth (0.8 to 1%), molybdenum (60 to 158 ppm) and lead (0.2 to 0.44%) is hosted by sediments in the Goldhawk Zone

Amphibolite 1 kilometre along strike to the west of the Goldfang Zone hosts high-grade copper (1 to 2.19%) associated with westerly trending, 15 to 20 cm wide rusty quartz veins, and 15 to 20 cm wide semi-massive pyrite-chalcopyrite zones; both styles of mineralization also contain anomalous gold (0.24 to 0.95 g/t) and silver (5.3 to 42.1 g/t)

Rusty amphibolite with local southwesterly trending quartz veins with up to 5% disseminated chalcopyrite contains anomalous tungsten (up to 580 ppm)

Anorthosite with local southwesterly trending quartz veins contains anomalous tungsten (up to 2,250 ppm)

Work in Progress

LaSalle is currently planning an IP geophysical survey and detailed ground magnetic survey given the gold-sulphide association identified to date. These surveys will be focussed on the southern area of the Property and will cover the western extension of the Stu Structural Corridor from the Goldhawk and Goldfang Zones as well as a wide zone of sericite-schist discovered during the fall program. These surveys are anticipated to be followed by a diamond drilling program to test priority targets. The Company is fully funded to execute the planned program.

Field Work and COVID-19 Protocols

LaSalle employees and all contractors will work according to a protocol defining the measures and constraints to be adopted in order to limit the risks associated with COVID-19, ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved in the project.

About the Property

The 4,450-hectare, 100% owned Property is located in the Eeyou-Itschee-James Bay Territory of Québec along the highly prospective regional contact between the La Grande and Opinaca geological Sub-Provinces. This structural setting has proven to be highly favourable for gold mineralization and hosts the Eleonore Mine (Newmont) and the Cheechoo deposit (Sirios Resources) to the southeast and the La Pointe deposit (Québec Precious Metals) to the northeast. Radisson is easily accessible via the main north-south James Bay paved road 1.5 kilometres to the west.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Ian Campbell, P.Geo., President and CEO of LaSalle Exploration Corp. who is a non-independent qualified person for the technical disclosure as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and Eric Hébert, PhD, P.Geo. Dr. Hébert is the independent qualified person for the technical disclosure as defined by NI 43-101.

The rock samples reported above were delivered to ALS of Val d'Or, a certified and accredited laboratory service provider, for sample preparation, with analyses being carried out by ALS in Vancouver. All rock samples were prepared by procedures CRU-31 (crush entire sample to 70% <2mm), SPL-21 (split 250 grams from the entire sample using a riffle splitter) and PUL-31 (pulverize 250 grams to 85% <75 microns). A 30 gram sub-sample of all rock samples was analysed for gold by FA/AA (method Au-AA23), with any samples returning values of 10 g/t or higher being re-assayed by FA with a gravimetric finish (method AA-GRA21). All rock samples were also analysed for 33 elements by 4-acid ICP-AES (method ME-ICP61) and any base metals that returned values of 10,000 ppm or greater were assayed by a 4-acid ore grade (method Cu-OG62). No standards or blanks were inserted by LaSalle. ALS routinely inserts certified gold and base metal standards, blanks and pulp duplicates, and results of all ALS QA/QC samples are reported. The standard, blank and duplicate samples used by ALS were considered sufficient QA/QC for LaSalle's sample analysis.

About LaSalle Exploration Corp

LaSalle is an exploration company focused on less explored districts of the Abitibi, recognized for mining investment based on mineral potential, policy and success, and the developing Eeyou Itschee-James Bay region in Québec. LaSalle is actively exploring Radisson as well as the Blakelock and Egan high-grade gold properties located in northeastern Ontario. LaSalle trades on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "LSX". Additional information about LaSalle can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.lasallecorp.com.

