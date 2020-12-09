Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.12.2020
WKN: A1H92V ISIN: US1729674242 
PR Newswire
09.12.2020 | 14:22
Citi Names Elissar Farah Antonios as the first woman to run its MENA Operations

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citi is pleased to announce Elissar Farah Antoniosas Head of the MENA Cluster. As MENA Cluster Head, Elissar will assume overall responsibility for driving Citi's business in the MENA region.

Elissar Farah Antonios, Head of the MENA Cluster, Citi

Citi's global network is one of the key differentiators, and the emerging market access Citi provides its clients is unparalleled. Last year, Citi formed the EMEA Emerging Market (EM) Cluster to bring these growing and dynamic markets under one management umbrella, charged with creating an even more compelling client offering, along with greater opportunities for its employees.

The EMEA Emerging Markets Cluster underleadership of Atiq Rehman, EM Emerging Markets Head, already contributes approximately 30% of Citi's net income in EMEA, and demand for Citi's capabilities in 2020 has never been stronger.

The Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region is among the fastest growing in Citi's EM portfolio, where Citi has a market leading franchise. Given the substantial opportunities in MENA, it is critical to ensure that Citi has continuity of leadership in place to build on our momentum.

Elissar joined Citi in 2005 as Head of Citi Private Bank in Abu Dhabi. She has more than 25 years of financial services experience in the region. As Citi Country Officer (CCO) for the UAE since 2016 and Cluster Head for UAE, Levant and Iraq since 2019, she has helped to advance Citi's relationships with some of the most important clients in the region. In addition to her new cluster role, Elissar will continue as CCO UAE.

About Citi:

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1362177/Citi_Elissar_Farah_Antonios.jpg

