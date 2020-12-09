Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Partners with Mid States Audio and Video for Entrance into South Dakota

New Territory for the Company's Products

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced its reseller partnership with Mid States Audio and Video ("Mid States"), based in Sioux City, South Dakota.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very excited to partner with Mid States to access the state of South Dakota and surrounding areas. This is a brand new territory for us where we have historically had no representation, and we could not have selected a better partner with Mid States providing commercial audio and video systems and service since 1994."

Mark Kuca, Owner and President of Mid States Audio and Video, stated, "We look forward to working with Galaxy and introducing their suite of products to our network of relationships not only in South Dakota but also the 250-mile radius around Sioux Falls, which covers much of Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska as well."

About Mid States Audio and Video

Mid States Audio and Video is the product of a life-long love of electronics and audio systems. In 1994, Mark Kuca started Mid States Audio, Inc. as the sole employee and the desire to provide clients with solutions that exceeded expectations. Propelled by dedication to customer relationships and a passion for quality audio and video systems, Mid States continues to grow and expand its expertise.

Mid States has completed projects that include meeting rooms for business, countless church audio and video systems, hundreds of school-related projects including systems for auditoriums and gymnasiums, and audio systems for major event centers such as the Qwest Center, now known as the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, NE, the Corn Palace in Mitchell, SD, and the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

Every project, large or small, is treated as a major project by Mid States. As growth continues, Mid States' mission remains the same: to create systems that deliver brightness and clarity that enhance the user experience.

For additional information, please visit http://midstatesav.com.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.galaxynext.us

