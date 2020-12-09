Offers ultra-low-latency market access and managed infrastructure

Netrix collaboration provides additional hardware procurement, management and support

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today announced the launch of its premium hosting services and its managed services offering with Netrix.

ICE's global data center footprint already allows its customers to host or collocate their equipment in key trading centers across the United States, Canada and Europe. This new offering builds on that infrastructure and provides customers with an end-to-end premium hosting solution-including ultra-low-latency market access and managed infrastructure-as well as access to more than 150 capital market venues and over 750 native market data feeds.

Market participants will be able to meet their connectivity and hosting needs in addition to gaining ultra-low-latency access to local market data and order entry. ICE is also offering private bandwidth to connect to and from remote locations, as well as accurate timestamping services. The premium hosting and timing services are initially launching in Aurora, Illinois; Frankfurt, Germany; and Basildon, UK, with additional sites to be added in 2021.

"ICE's premium hosting services offer customers a single point of access to expand their footprint to connect, consume data and trade on key markets, which helps them save on additional infrastructure expenses," said Margaret Niche, Head of ICE Global Network. "This solution allows customers to take advantage of ICE's expertise in trading and technology infrastructures, and leverages our relationship with Netrix to procure, monitor and manage hardware at datacenters around the world."

Netrix, a specialist in managed services and systems integration, will help customers augment or replace their existing trading infrastructure. Netrix provides the complete stack of related services, including procurement, management, monitoring, support and specialized services.

"ICE's integrity, quality and brand are world class. Netrix is excited and proud to be the chosen managed services provider to support ICE solutions," said Mike Gribble, Senior Vice President of Sales at Netrix. "Netrix has continued to climb the ranks of the top managed service providers with a reputation for velocity, reliability and a laser focus on providing clients with the best experience and results. Netrix continues to invest in talent and technology to differentiate our offerings and enable the greatest levels of success for our clients."

Netrix, is an established systems integrator and a leading provider of managed services, cloud, collaboration and security solutions. Netrix designs, implements and supports mission-critical technology platforms. More information can be found on its website: www.netrixllc.com.

For more information about ICE's Premium Hosting Services, please visit: https://www.theice.com/connectivity-and-feeds/hosting-and-managed-services.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company and provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions to a broad range of customers including financial institutions, corporations and government entities. We operate regulated marketplaces, including the New York Stock Exchange, for the listing, trading and clearing of a broad array of derivatives contracts and financial securities across major asset classes. Our comprehensive data services offering supports the trading, investment, risk management and connectivity needs of customers around the world and across asset classes. As a leading technology provider for the U.S. residential mortgage industry, ICE Mortgage Technology provides the technology and infrastructure to transform and digitize U.S. residential mortgages, from application and loan origination through to final settlement.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2020.

ICE-CORP

Source: Intercontinental Exchange

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005322/en/

Contacts:

ICE Media Contact:

Damon Leavell

Damon.Leavell@theice.com

212-323-8587

Stephan Capriles

Stephan.Capriles@theice.com

212-323-8514



ICE Investor Contact:

Warren Gardiner

Warren.Gardiner@theice.com

770-835-0114