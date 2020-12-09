Bambuser Continues To Grow in U.S. - Strengthens the Team With Doug Bleszinski

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive live video shopping provider Bambuser continues to reap success in the North American market. Today, the company announces the recruitment of Doug Bleszinski as Vice President of Sales in North America. The recruitment is a step in further strengthening Bambuser's leading position in its largest market.

Doug Bleszinski has over 20 years of experience in building and developing high-performance teams in innovative and high growth software, SaaS and open-source organizations. Doug has held a variety of executive roles at Salesforce, Salsify, Elastic and Ionic Security.

At Salsify, Doug led the global team in helping the largest named brands and retailers to transform their digital product experience for modern digital commerce. Prior to that, he led the East for Elastic to help users with the hard challenge of managing, securing and extracting value from their data. Doug has his Business Administration degree from the University of Richmond and his MBA from Pace University.

Doug will be based at Bambuser's New York office where he will lead and scale the company's commercial efforts in the region. He will join a handful of talented new recruits made in recent months, including Abigail Muraskin, newly appointed VP of Customer Success.

- Bambuser is game-changing in how it allows brands and retailers to interact with their customers to drive customer engagement and transform long-term relationships in meaningful ways. This was an opportunity I could not resist, said Doug Bleszinski.

- Doug is a proven and results-oriented leader who brings a lot of energy to the team. His solid executive experience and broad network, will help Bambuser reach more innovative brands that push the boundaries of e-commerce and retail, said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser.

