Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 9 December 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company", D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the progress of the privatization of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (1169.HK, the "HEG") and the listing of the Company's H-Shares by way of introduction.

On 9 December 2020, HEG convened and held the court meeting (convened at the direction of the Supreme Court of Bermuda (the "Court", the "Court Meeting") and the special general meeting (the "SGM"), during which the resolutions in respect of the proposed privatisation of HEG by way of a scheme arrangement (the "Scheme") was considered and approved by the requisite majority.

The Company and HEG issued a joint announcement on the website of the Hongkong Stock Exchange ("HKEX") news on 9 December 2020 on, amongst others, the results of the Court Meeting and the SGM. For the details of the announcement, please refer to the website of the HKEX news (http://www.hkexnews.hk).

As at the date of this announcement, the implementation of the Scheme remains subject to a number of conditions as disclosed in the scheme document issued by the Company and HEG on 16 November 2020, including the sanction of the Scheme by the Court. Subject to all outstanding conditions being satisfied or waived (as applicable), the Scheme is expected to become effective on 21 December 2020 (Bermuda Time). According to the current expected timetable, the withdrawal of the listing of HEG shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is expected to take place with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 23 December 2020, and the dealings in the Company's H-Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is expected to commence at 9:00 a.m. on 23 December 2020. The above-mentioned expected timetable remains subject to further changes.

For detailed information relating to the expected timetable of the Scheme and the listing of Company's H-Shares by way of introduction, please refer to the announcement published by the Company on the website of the HKEX news (http://www.hkexnews.hk) on 9 December 2020.

The Company will perform its information disclosure obligations in a timely manner in accordance with relevant regulations. Investors are requested to invest rationally and pay attention to investment risks.

