Clinton Township, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2020) - Resgreen Group (OTC PINK: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, today announced it manufactured its first, large group of Wanda SD, disinfecting robots. Wanda SD uses UVC light to disinfect hotels, offices, schools and other facilities. It is guided by smart devices, such as a smartphone or tablet to sanitize spaces with UVC lights.

"Due to increasing demand for Wanda SD from our customers, we wanted to manufacture our first units as quickly as possible" stated Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. "The production process went smoothly and included the 3D printing of the vehicles' bases from an environmentally-friendly, biodegradable polymer material."

In December, several Wanda SDs will be used by Toys for Tots and the United States Marine Corps at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township, Mich. The vehicles will sanitize multiple 3,500-square-foot facilities for volunteers who are sorting toys, as well as for special children's activities.

Other robots will be used in pilot project at the Travelodge in Elkhart, Indiana. These units will disinfect hotel rooms, meeting rooms and the lobby. The project will help Resgreen engineers fine tune the Wanda SD for other hotel customers and be used to demonstrate its capabilities to other hotel managers in the region.

The affordable Wanda SD costs $5,000 and can be purchased at resgreenint.com with a $1,000 deposit. The vehicle can sanitize up to 200 square feet in around 15 minutes.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.





