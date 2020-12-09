Nationwide Medication Savings Leader Prescription Hope Maintains Full Operational Capacity During COVID-19

STUART, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / Prescription Hope, one of the largest patient assistance program administrators in the U.S. that helps thousands of people get the prescription medications they need at an affordable cost, announced today that it is maintaining full operational capacity and uninterrupted business continuity during the coronavirus pandemic.

To ensure employee health and wellness, each Prescription Health team member has been assigned their own designated workspace, which per social distancing guidance from public health officials is located at least six feet away from a colleague. In addition, team members have been instructed on proper sneezing and coughing etiquette, and are encouraged to sanitize or wash their hands as often as possible; especially after coming into contact with high-touch surfaces. In addition, team members have been advised to limit the sharing of phones, computers and other items in the workplace.

"Our customers, many of whom are required or advised to stay at home during the pandemic, depend on us for support and guidance," commented Douglas Pierce, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prescription Hope. "We want to assure them that we are here to serve them, and we will continue to be just a call or an email away."

Prescription Hope's nationwide customer base can be further buoyed by the fact that while many organizations across the country are downsizing during the pandemic, Prescription Hope has grown over the last six months, and expects to continue expanding throughout 2021 and beyond. The company also recently opened a new 30,000 square foot headquarters in Stuart, Florida, and is actively hiring new staff for its customer service call center and other departments.

"The reason we are hiring and growing is because our business model is fundamentally sound, and we value our patients," added Douglas Pierce, who started his career in the healthcare field as the head of a health insurance brokerage in 1996. "For a flat fee of $50 a month per medication, we take care of enrolling customers into a patient assistance program, so they have access to the medication they need at an affordable price. We simplify and streamline the mediation procurement process for our customers, and make it safer and stress-free as well. We are proud to serve our customers nationwide and to grow Prescription Hope in the great state of Florida, where we are creating high-quality long-term jobs in the local community."

Founded in 2006 by Douglas Pierce, Prescription Hope is a national prescription drug access program, designed to make medication affordable. In an effort to help streamline patient assistant programs, the professionals at Prescription Hope work diligently to provide top-quality care. The company operates nationwide and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

