Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received the 2020 Global Telecoms (Glotel) Award for Digital Transformation Innovation from Telecoms.com, part of Informa Tech. The Glotel Awards recognize innovation and excellence by companies involved in advancing and transforming today's telecommunications industry.

The award singled out the Netcracker 2020 Digital Transformation Solution, an end-to-end offering with an innovative Operational Monitoring Analysis (OMA) framework that utilizes knowledge of industry-specific business processes, IT and business operations along with the expertise, scalability, agility, methodology and assets required for a cutting-edge, data-driven solution. It adapts to customers' current and future business needs, allowing operators to flexibly configure, monitor, forecast, visualize and improve project-specific KPIs throughout all stages of the project. Business outcomes for operators using the Netcracker 2020 Digital Transformation Solution include a greatly enhanced customer experience and improved net promoter scores; accelerated time-to-market for new products and services; increased business agility and productivity; and OpEx savings.

"The Digital Transformation Innovation category was one of the biggest and most fiercely contested at this year's Glotel Awards," said Scott Bicheno, Editorial Director of Telecoms.com. "So congratulations to Netcracker, who did a great job of demonstrating how its Digital Transformation Solution was of considerable business benefit to operator customers, specifically with respect to on-time service delivery, system uptime and decreased product launch times."

"This prestigious award is especially meaningful to us since one of our primary objectives is to help operators expand their revenue streams, enable a stellar digital customer experience and evolve their networks to better compete in the 5G era," said Ari Banerjee, Vice President of Strategy at Netcracker. "Receiving this award is validation of our strategy and the proven results of digital transformation achieved by our many operator customers."

