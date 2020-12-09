BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / BioLargo (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of environmental technologies and a full-service engineering company, today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Monday, December 14 at 6:00 AM PST / 9:00 AM EST. BioLargo President and CEO Dennis P. Calvert will present to a live, virtual audience.

Mr. Calvert will showcase BioLargo's portfolio of disruptive technologies in water treatment, air quality control, PFAS remediation, and COVID-19 protection. He will cover the drivers for the company's recent record revenues and explain why this a pivotal period for the company and its investors. To learn more about BioLargo, visit www.biolargo.com and visit the company's blog at www.biolargo.blogspot.com.

Register to watch the virtual presentation here: ve.mysequire.com/. Registration is free.

LD Micro's 13th annual Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts. With over 250 companies scheduled to present, over two million investors invited, and a one-on-one interview with NBA legend, entrepreneur, philanthropist and philosopher Shaquille O'Neal, this year's program promises something for everyone.

"The time has finally come to do something different in the virtual conference world. Let's see if we can pull off something that can be enjoyed by both executives and investors alike," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro, now a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX, Inc.

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

View BioLargo's profile here:http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/BLGO

Profiles powered by LD Micro

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider driven by a mission to "make life better". We feature unique disruptive solutions to deliver clean air, clean water and a clean, safe environment (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, ONM Environmental, Inc. (www.onmenvironmental.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. We are a minority stockholder of and technology licensor to our subsidiary Clyra Medical which features its breakthrough product Clyraguard (www.clyramedical.com/clyraguard), an FDA Registered, hospital grade disinfectant for personal protective equipment including facemasks, proven 99.999% effective and safe for skin, as well as its other products offering gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Contact:

Name: Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo

Phone: 888-400-2863

Address: 14921 Chestnut Street, Westminster CA, 92683

Email: dennis.calvert@biolargo.com

SOURCE: BioLargo via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620035/BioLargo-to-Present-at-the-13th-Annual-LD-Micro-Main-Event-Conference