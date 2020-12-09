Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.: Eco-Growth Strategies Launches Eco-Growth Supplies, Inc.

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / Eco-Growth Strategies (the "Company" or "Eco-Growth Strategies") (OTC PINK:ECGS), a nutraceutical company developing a variety of premium CBD-based products specializing in sourcing and extraction of trusted North American hemp, announced today that the company has formed a subsidiary, Eco-Growth Supplies, Inc., (EGS). The wholly-owned subsidiary will showcase products designed to service the multi-billion dollar hemp market. The EGS flagship product will feature the 454 Bag, a 454 gram vacuum sealed bag that will be marketed to both farmers and distributors. This one-of-a-kind bag is a proprietary blend of PET/PE plastic that is both BPA free and 100% curbside recyclable with unmatched protection at a price point that will undercut competition utilizing a non-recyclable, less superior product. The specialized plastic blend prevents plastic leaching, provides unrivaled odor control, a more reliable seal and better protection against oxygen and moisture.

"With the massive consumption of plastic bags within the hemp space, we felt an environmental obligation to design and manufacture an eco-friendly, recyclable bag at an attractive price point for our client base of farmers and distributors," said Tate Howe, COO of Hara Flow. "More importantly, our products exceed the quality of any non-recyclable bag within the industry. This prevents us from compromising the standards of a product that is heavily relied upon by every grower and distributor within the hemp industry," added Howe.

"We are excited to have launched Eco-Growth Supplies, most notably, the 454 Bag. The product, which has already been soft launched, is generating revenue and being very well received by our industry partners," said William Delgado, CEO of Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. "The trust that a farmer and distributor places in its storage bags is not lost on our company, and we believe we have developed a novel solution that will command a sizable market share as our brand becomes more broadly adopted. We intend to bring an entire suite of sensible, yet necessary wholesale supplies to the CBD market. Based upon the reception we've received from our hemp clients as well as industry trends, we hope to generate approximately $2 million in revenue through 2021 for this one item," added Delgado.

About Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.

Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. is a nutraceutical and processing company developing a range of CBD-based products. The company's mission is to employ best practice science to source, manufacture, and package the process all of its CBD products from within the United States. The company performs farm and manufacturing site visits and sources its products from only the highest quality hemp farms in North America.

