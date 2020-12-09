Reimagining employee experience, Nexthink empowers organizations to proactively optimize business outcomes by delivering the right services, at the right cost, to every workforce role

Nexthink, the leader in digital employee experience (DEX) management, today unveiled powerful new capabilities enabling end-user computing (EUC) professionals to manage and deliver more tailored and cost-effective IT services based on greater insight into the needs of the dynamic workforce. By understanding employees' technology and workplace needs, enterprises will be better able to proactively prioritize issues and deliver a superior experience for the entire workforce, instead of reactively chasing after problems on a one-off basis.

"Nexthink has paved the way for organizations to dramatically improve IT service delivery by focusing on the needs and experiences of employees," said Pedro Bados, CEO and Co-founder of Nexthink. "We are making it easier than ever to identify issues, optimize responses, and automate remediation all before employees even realize they have a problem."

During day one of Experience Everywhere, Nexthink unveiled a suite of powerful new capabilities designed to transform the future of digital employee experience management in 2021 and beyond.

New virtualization experience management capabilities help organizations deliver the right virtual and physical resources to employees and continually improve the digital experience they receive. Real-time visibility and measurement of employee sentiment addresses the number one risk to project success lack of timely understanding of employee experience and issues. These new capabilities deliver value throughout the entire lifecycle of desktop virtualization projects from assessment through ongoing operations, whether deploying Citrix, Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD), or VMware Horizon.

capabilities help organizations deliver the right virtual and physical resources to employees and continually improve the digital experience they receive. Real-time visibility and measurement of employee sentiment addresses the number one risk to project success lack of timely understanding of employee experience and issues. These new capabilities deliver value throughout the entire lifecycle of desktop virtualization projects from assessment through ongoing operations, whether deploying Citrix, Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD), or VMware Horizon. Nexthink's new Persona Insight empowers IT professionals to deliver role-optimized resources driven by powerful insights about workforce needs, rather than broad assumptions that create employee frustration and wasted IT spending. IT is now able to make better informed choices about the computing resources for each role: physical machines, virtual desktops, and/or desktops and applications delivered via session-based computing, as well as the specific applications for each role.

empowers IT professionals to deliver role-optimized resources driven by powerful insights about workforce needs, rather than broad assumptions that create employee frustration and wasted IT spending. IT is now able to make better informed choices about the computing resources for each role: physical machines, virtual desktops, and/or desktops and applications delivered via session-based computing, as well as the specific applications for each role. Nexthink's expanded integration capabilities ensure that digital experience insights and key Nexthink features can deliver business value across the IT ecosystem. With the increase in remote and flexible working, enterprise service desks are leveraging Nexthink's ServiceNow integration to identify employee issues faster and reduce resolution times using real-time, contextual experience data. Customers are also leveraging Nexthink's recently introduced Azure Data Lake Storage integration to populate third-party business analytics services such as Power BI. This enables highly configurable management dashboarding and experience-centric insight across digital transformation project rollout, troubleshooting and flexible workplace delivery.

These innovations multiply the value of digital employee experience management, helping organizations reduce operational and technology costs, improve end-user adoption of new technologies, and increase employee satisfaction. From proactive incident reduction to automated remediation to real-time visibility into employee sentiment and more, Nexthink enables organizations to embrace and manage change effectively.

"Employees consume a diverse and complicated set of IT services to accomplish their jobs," said Belinda Schouten, Grid Owner, Digital Workplace, ABN AMRO. "With Nexthink, we start with the employee and understanding their needs. This empowers our team to proactively identify, remediate, and prevent fluctuations in employee experiences versus making assumptions based on a collection of technical data and having to reactively troubleshoot."

Day two of the Experience Everywhere event begins tomorrow, with more keynotes from CEO, Pedro Bados and CPO, Samuele Gantner, product previews, and customer presentations focused on the North American markets.

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company gives IT leaders unprecedented insight into employees' daily experiences of technology at the device level freeing IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization. Nexthink enables its more than 1,000 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 10 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005553/en/

Contacts:

Susan Arnold

press@nexthink.com