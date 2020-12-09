Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.12.2020
Grande West enthüllt den Masterplan: Geht es jetzt an die NASDAQ?!
PR Newswire
09.12.2020 | 15:16
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Decisions at Securitas' Extraordinary General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas AB (publ) held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) today, on December 9, 2020.

In order to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus and to comply with regulations and general guidelines issued by the authorities, the EGM was, in accordance with temporary legislation, held only by postal voting.

Dividend
The EGM resolved in accordance with the Board's proposal to pay a dividend of SEK 4.80 per share. Record date for the dividend is Friday December 11, 2020 and the dividend is estimated to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB starting on Wednesday December 16, 2020.

Amendment to the Articles of Association
The EGM further resolved to amend the Articles of Association in accordance with the Board's proposal. The amendments to the Articles of Association consist of minor editorial amendments and amendments due to legislative changes.

Information:
Micaela Sjökvist, Head of IR, Securitas AB, mobile +46 76 116 7443 or email micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/securitas/r/decisions-at-securitas--extraordinary-general-meeting,c3251844

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/3251844/1346306.pdf

Release

