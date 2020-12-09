Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.12.2020 | 15:22
Carnival PLC - Carnival Sets 2021 Dry Docks for 3 Ships

Carnival Cruise Line Sets 2021 Dry Docks For Three Ships And Defers Their Return To Operations Until After Work Is Completed

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line has established dry dock plans for three of its ships, and as part of its gradual, phased-in return to operations in 2021, will defer the deployment of the vessels until after the work is completed.

In a letter to guests and travel agents, Carnival advised that it has cancelled cruises on Carnival Magic (up to and including the embarkation on Sept. 24, 2021), Carnival Paradise (up to and including the embarkation on May 31, 2021) and Carnival Valor (up to and including the embarkation on Sept. 11, 2021).

Guests will have the option of a 100 percent future cruise credit combined with a generous onboard credit, or a full refund.

CONTACT: Vance Gulliksen, media@carnival.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
