Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2020) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF"), through its new subsidiary, Vaycaychella (parent corporate name change pending), a sharing economy technology company with a P2P App to connect entrepreneurs seeking to acquire short-term rental vacation properties with investors to back them, today announced CEO William "Bill" Justice will be interviewed on the CEO Roadshow.

Yesterday, Goldman Small Cap Research published a research analyst report covering WSGF's new subsidiary, Vaycaychella.

In conjunction with the Goldman report, WSGF management subsequently confirmed the potential to achieve $100 million in revenue in the first twelve months following the production launch of Vaycaychella's peer to peer (P2P) application (app) designed to connect current and prospective short-term rental property operators with investors to finance acquisition and refurbishment of short-term rental properties.

Vaycaychella's P2P app is currently developed and undergoing an internal testing phase. Vaycaychella has begun to assemble beta users for a next phase of evaluation and testing.

Goldman's report provides a detailed narrative on Vaycaychella's business model detailing how the company's P2P technology fits into the overall short-term vacation rental market currently spotlighted by the Airbnb Initial Public Offering (IPO) happening this week.

The full Goldman report can be viewed at the link below.

WSGF - The Next Generation Sharing Economy Firm; Substantial Stock Gains Ahead

CEO William "Bill" Justice's interview today, conducted by CEO Roadshow in association with OTC PR Wire (www.otcprwire.com) - the #1 solution for press, financial disclosure and multimedia solutions for companies trading in the OTC Market, will be available via streaming on demand video on the CEO Roadshow website later this week.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

